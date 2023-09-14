'There's this draw to hear sounds in Hebrew, the original language of the Bible'

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- Popular Messianic Jewish artist Joshua Aaron will lead a group of International and Israeli artists in a conference called Gather America on September 14-16 in Dallas, Texas.
The conference is part of a larger movement called Gather The Nations, which will focus on calling worshippers of all nations to begin welcoming the Messiah to return in praise and prayer.
“We’re in a time where God is gathering the nations, where Israel is the focus, because the Gospel went out of Israel, around the nations, and is coming back again,” Aaron said.