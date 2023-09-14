'There's this draw to hear sounds in Hebrew, the original language of the Bible'

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- Popular Messianic Jewish artist Joshua Aaron will lead a group of International and Israeli artists in a conference called Gather America on September 14-16 in Dallas, Texas.

The conference is part of a larger movement called Gather The Nations, which will focus on calling worshippers of all nations to begin welcoming the Messiah to return in praise and prayer.

“We’re in a time where God is gathering the nations, where Israel is the focus, because the Gospel went out of Israel, around the nations, and is coming back again,” Aaron said.

Read the full story ›