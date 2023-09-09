Eco-activists arrested after using their bodies to block construction of key pipeline

Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

Environmental activists were arrested Thursday for impeding construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), according to The Guardian.

Six protesters, one of whom belongs to a group called Scientist Rebellion (SR), physically blocked an MVP construction site in West Virginia early in the morning on Thursday, The Guardian reported. The stunt resulted in a temporary work stoppage, and all six of the protesters were arrested on critical infrastructure misdemeanor charges by authorities.

TRENDING: Western nation pushes people to stop heating homes at night to save planet

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

SR is an activist group that receives funding from the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), a nonprofit that receives donations from wealthy American liberals and then shells out grants to eco-activist groups in the U.S., Europe and Australia, according to CEF’s website. One of the two arrested SR protesters, Rose Abramoff, is a sitting board member for CEF, which has previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that its grants only support legal activities to advance its climate goals.

“This may be the first U.S. climate scientist to risk felony charges to fight climate breakdown,” SR said of Abramoff in a tweet about the protest.

Prominent donors to CEF include Hollywood writer Adam McKay, former Harvey Weinstein lawyer Lisa Bloom, “Succession” star Jeremy Strong and Hillary Clinton’s Onward Together foundation, according to CEF’s 2022 annual report.

Are eco-activist tactics effective? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

“As scientists we have tried writing reports and giving presentations about the climate and ecological crisis to those in power,” SR’s website states. “We must now have the humility to accept these attempts have not worked. Now is the time for us to take action, so that we show how seriously we take our warnings.”

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, which Congress negotiated in June to avoid having the country run out of borrowing power, contained language ordering all relevant agencies to issue the outstanding permits for the MVP. After the bill’s passage, legal cases against the pipeline continued to impede construction for several months, but the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday unanimously dismissed two legal challenges against construction filed by environmentalists in August, allowing for development to continue unabated by legal problems.

The MVP is planned to be more than 300 miles long, and it will transport liquefied natural gas from West Virginia into the Southeast once complete, according to the project’s webpage.

SR did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!