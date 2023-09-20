'Educational homicide': Zero students proficient in math at 40% of major city's high schools

By Robert Schmad

Daily Caller News Foundation

Not a single student is proficient in math at 40% of Baltimore public high schools in the spring of 2023, according to state exam results obtained by Fox45.

Nearly 2,000 students took the state math exam across the 13 schools with no proficient students. Of the students who took the exam at those schools, 74.5% of them received the lowest possible score, Fox45 reported.

TRENDING: 'Kiss my feet or else!' – The growing demands of Islam

Baltimore City Public Schools enjoys the fourth-highest per-pupil spending in the United States. Taxpayers are spending $21,606 per Baltimore public school student in 2023, an analysis by Fox45 found.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Baltimore public schools also had the third highest administrative spending per student in 2020, Fox45 reported. The Baltimore city council in May approved more funding for teachers and administrators, WYPR reported.

Jason Rodriguez, deputy director of a Baltimore community nonprofit, likened the situation to “educational homicide,” Fox45 reported.

Are most government-run schools intentionally dumbing down students? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Part of Baltimore’s public schools’ massive cash windfall came from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, legislation from the Democrat-controlled state legislature, according to Fox45. The program is described on the school district’s website as “a comprehensive overhaul of education” which is “designed to close equity gaps and improve the overall quality of education in the state.”

Republican Larry Hogan, who was Maryland’s governor at the time, attempted to veto the bill. His veto was overridden by the legislature, The Washington Post reported.

Parents with students in Baltimore public schools have accused the district of fraud and corruption. Two parents sued the district in May, alleging that it had misused taxpayer funds, falsified records to get more funding and graduated failing students.

Baltimore’s public schools have been posting poor academic results for years. In 2021, one student at a Baltimore high school passed three classes in four years and achieved a GPA of 0.13, ranking near the middle of his class, Fox45 reported.

After that student’s case was reported, an internal investigation revealed that there had been a massive scheme to inflate grades at his high school, according to Fox45.

Baltimore City Public Schools did not return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!