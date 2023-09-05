Electric car bricks up in middle of busy road, becomes 9-hour headache

An electric vehicle abruptly stopped in the middle of a busy road near Salisbury, England, and remained immovable for most of the day, causing a nine-hour traffic bottleneck.

The nightmarish gridlock began when a Tesla Model 3 Performance car ran out of power and broke down as it was making a turn off a high-traffic thoroughfare Tuesday afternoon, according to The Telegraph of London.

A team of workers was unable to move the stranded EV because "the handbrakes of electric cars, and some other modern cars, are controlled electronically, unlike those of traditional petrol and diesel cars which are mechanical," the report said.

"This means that the handbrake often locks when the power fails and the car cannot be pushed or towed," it said.

Matt Grigg, the landlord of a local pub, said the stranded Tesla obstructed traffic for most of the day before it was taken away to be recharged.

“A number of local workmen along with the policeman attempted to push the car to safety, however, despite their best efforts they could not move it," Grigg told The Telegraph. “The obstruction caused delays throughout the rest of the day.”

He said officers had to stop at several different charging stations before finding one they could use to recharge the vehicle.

According to Grigg, the electric car stopped working mid-turn even though its battery gauge showed it still had several miles of charge left.

He said the road was not cleared of all recovery vehicles until 11:15 p.m., or roughly nine hours after the Tesla abruptly halted.

This type of sudden engine failure is not something consumers would expect of a Tesla Model 3 Performance, which cost £60,000, according to The Telegraph -- or about $75,000.

This is yet another damning anecdote spotlighting the drawbacks of electric vehicles, which have been touted as the superior alternative to gas-powered cars.

In May, a Tesla broke down at a McDonald's drive-thru in Ottawa, Ontario, and could not be moved.

A TikTok user captured the incident in a video that went viral: "So the Tesla died in the parking lot of the McDonald's drive-thru. They can't push it out because they can't put it in gear."

And it's not just Tesla EVs that have experienced bizarre mechanical failures. In January, a GMC Hummer EV -- which costs roughly $115,000 -- broke down in the middle of a busy highway.

On the surface, the idea of an eco-friendly, sustainable electric vehicle sounds fantastic.

But so far, EVs have failed to live up to the hype -- and they certainly have not earned widespread consumer confidence for reliability, safety or efficiency amid reports of:

Ironically, another major drawback of electric vehicles is how environmentally costly it is to produce them.

“Like any vehicle – they have to mine materials to make the car,” physicist Mark Mills told CBN News in November 2022. “You have to mine a lot more materials, metals, to make an electric vehicle than you do a conventional vehicle. By about 1,000 percent on average.”

He explained that miners must use heavy machines that burn diesel oil to dig up 500,000 pounds of earth to make a single, 1,000-pound EV battery.

While left-wing activists claim EVs are better for the environment because they supposedly generate zero carbon emissions, their environmental impact is massive.

President Joe Biden said during the 2020 campaign that he wanted to "transition" the U.S. away from oil in order to advance “green energy” programs.

Joe Biden said during tonight's debate that he would transition away from the oil industry in an effort to curb pollution — a statement that led President Donald Trump to raise his eyebrows in surprise. “Oh. There's a big statement,” Trump said. https://t.co/SwLDrj8SEN pic.twitter.com/SxHjgkV7Zj — POLITICO (@politico) October 23, 2020

It's clear, however, that transitioning 332 million Americans from fossil fuels to less-reliable green energy will be inconvenient and expensive — and it isn’t even guaranteed to be better for the environment.

This does not mean EVs should be scrapped -- but they certainly are not ready to replace gas-powered cars.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.