Electronic payment systems fail, income for millions of businesses hit

The days appear mostly to be over when people routinely used a check to pay for their mortgage, utilities and various products and services like groceries, shoes and car servicing.

Likewise it appears to be rare that a group of friends all pitch in $20 after dining together at a restaurant.

So many of those transactions now are electronic.

But those systems are not infallible, and when they're down, there are problems.

TRENDING: The Gadsden flag boy and his ignorant superiors

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A new report in the Federalist pointed out the problem for small businesses this week when the popular payment system, Square, failed.

Millions of business had to halt doing business with their customers, unless those customers were carrying cash.

"An estimated 64 million small businesses use Square to facilitate credit card transactions, pull sales reports, review profit percentages, and manage inventory. A disruption that began midday on Thursday, however, left those customers without the ability to run their businesses effectively unless clients paid cash."

Will you embrace digital currency? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (1 Votes) 96% (27 Votes)

The company, hours later at the close of the business day, did in fact, admit that it was "experiencing issues with multiple Square services."

We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix. We’ll keep you updated at https://t.co/tZnnkr57aK as we learn more. — Square (@Square) September 7, 2023

It explained, "We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix."

No explanation for the system failure was offered.

The Federalist report noted that other computer systems offering payment options, Apple Pay, Paypal, Visa, Zelle, Cash App and Venmo, also reported various issues with their operations at the same time.

A report at PJMedia explained users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Japan, Australia, France and Spain here hit by the outages.

"Without the ability to process credit cards, many businesses have reported turning away customers who don’t have cash—or taking an enormous risk and writing down credit card information to process later, not knowing if the card will go through. Despite Square’s customers losing thousands of dollars per hour, their customer service line was shut down and goes directly to a voice message that says the service line is unavailable," the report said.

Online, Ken Obloy noted, "So Square goes down completely leaving every business using their service effectively shut off from payments and they close the support during this? How many of my fellow small businesses are shopping for new merchant services today?"

The report warned, "It should be noted that this situation is why a cashless society that relies on digital currency is doomed to be a massive failure. Cash is king. Don’t let them convince you otherwise unless you want to be trapped with no way to pay for what you need, no way to access your funds, and no one answering the 'customer service' line."

Mid-day Friday came word that Square was "starting" to restore its operations.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!