'Elixir of life' on horizon thanks to longevity gene in naked mole rats

(STUDY FINDS) – The naked mole rat is bringing modern medicine one step closer to creating the “elixir of life.” Researchers have successfully transferred a longevity gene from the species into a mouse. This groundbreaking procedure has potential implications for promoting longer, healthier lives in humans.

The naked mole rat, despite its less-than-appealing appearance, boasts a remarkable lifespan and a significant resistance to age-related diseases. Researchers from the University of Rochester in New York are optimistic about the insights this provides into the mysteries of aging and potential lifespan extension for society.

For context, naked mole rats are mouse-sized rodents that live up to 41 years, nearly 10 times the lifespan of rodents of comparable size. Distinctly, they show little to no signs of neurodegeneration, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, or cancer as they age. In this research, a gene from the mole rat was introduced into mice, leading to enhanced health and increased longevity in the mice.

