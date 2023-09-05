Elon Musk: 'No choice' but to sue Anti-Defamation League ... for defamation!

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Elon Musk said Monday that he was considering suing the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to clear the platform of claims of antisemitism.

Musk, owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, said in a post he is considering suing the ADL, an organization that combats “defamation of the Jewish people,” after the president of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, met with X CEO Linda Yaccarino to discuss “hate” on the platform Friday. The ADL has publicly denounced X, alleging that Musk has allowed antisemitic groups to “organize and share propaganda” on the platform.

“To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!” Musk tweeted.

Following the meeting, #BantheADL trended for several days, and Musk publicly commented, asking if X should run a poll on whether to ban the ADL. Musk then tweeted out an article critical of the ADL and an article discussing how far-left pressure groups go after social media advertisers.

Musk also claimed that the ADL is responsible for most of X’s ad revenue loss, saying 60% of X’s ad revenue loss is “due to pressure on advertisers” from the ADL. He previously sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) over its “false and misleading claims” that X alleged are designed to decrease its revenue.

X replied to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment with an automatic response.

