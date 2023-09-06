Why we're emphasizing the Ten Commandments

You know it's the most lawless time in America.

But the media generally don't care. Those who like our sick culture don't care. And those who lie, steal and cheat don't care.

It's as if people never heard of God's Ten Commandments. We've reached a zenith in this country with people "calling evil good and good evil." If ever there were a time and place for reminding them of right and wrong, this would be it. After all, the Commandments have been taken down from schools, universities, government buildings, courtrooms, law schools, even churches and synagogues.

Why would WND, a Christian, conservative news service, initiate an effort to place the Commandments on billboards throughout the nation? Because America needs an urgent reminder of who we once were. We were once a Christian nation. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then. No one could have imagined what would transpire in America so rapidly and relentlessly.

One-hundred years ago, it was not unusual for newspapers to erect similar billboards. It was not unusual to see prayers printed in the daily paper. But that was before we forgot God. And look what happened to us as a nation.

It's not the first time we've put up these kinds of billboards. The last time WND began such an endeavor was in 2013 – when Barack Obama was president. We thought that was a bad time in America. The nation had not been pushed so hopelessly off its moorings, its bearings. Think how America's character has changed since then.

In 2020, many people believed we had an election STOLEN. Today the same president who supposedly won is daring to run again. President Donald Trump has been indicted four times now – for nothing! To keep him from running and winning.

To make up for that, these precious words should be placed on billboards from coast to coast.

I don't have to tell this audience crime has skyrocketed in every way – especially in major cities. And even the government, which once held the line on it, now seems to embrace lawless behavior, doing its level best to ignore and inflame it. What a difference 10 years makes.

Many believe it's too late, that we may lose America. But I'm betting for another chance. I'm betting for a miracle. I'm counting on a merciful God that will seek our repentance. All we have to do is ask, sincerely. I hope and pray.

This campaign is intended to help awaken believers and non-believers alike to the wickedness and corruption that abound in America today, right now. It's time to meet God and say we're sorry.

This is a hard campaign for WND to wage alone. Since our successful Ten Commandments billboard campaign 10 years ago, we have been "canceled," attacked, mocked, lied about, suppressed, demonetized and blacklisted by Big Tech and other entities, threatened with extinction because we try to follow God's ways as a Christian news source. Nevertheless, we are now stepping out in faith in the One True God to ask for help in making His Commandments – not His suggestions – more widely known and thought about during this time of dire need.

We're also counting on America in seeing what is happening to this nation, once under God, and praying it will be once again.

Do you like the sound of that?

We're off to the races with our first billboard – right in the heart of Texas. It takes a long time to get one billboard up. This took three months. But it's a start – hopefully the start of many more.

America has never needed a campaign like this as badly as it does right now. God seeks sincere repentance from all of us. It's what he wants more than anything else from people who seek to walk with Him. He wants to forgive us all, and He seeks genuine revival and renewal.

The hour is late. Can you give as little as $25 to this cause, which should appeal to all Christians and Jews, all worshipers of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, to display the Commandments on public billboards from coast to coast?

America desperately needs a reminder of Who guides the universe in the affairs of men and what He requires of His children. Americans need awareness of their sins before they can repent of them. And until that happens, America's fate has been cast to the wind. America needs the Ten Commandments – they need to be seen dramatically and boldly throughout this country.

II Chronicles 7:14 says, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

But if Americans don't understand their sin, which is defined by the Ten Commandments, how can they turn from their wicked ways? And how will God hear them and heal their land?

Please respond today by prayerfully contributing to this campaign to help spark real spiritual revival in what has long been the greatest nation on earth.

There are two ways you can donate:

1) Make your donation directly to WND via the WND Superstore. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation. You may also mail your contribution by making your check out to "WND," designating "Ten Commandments Campaign" in the memo field and mailing it to: WND, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

Alternatively, you can:

2) Make a tax-deductible donation to a special fund within WND's sister organization, the WND News Center, a nonprofit 501c3 charity. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation, by credit card or PayPal. You may also mail your tax-deductible contribution by making your check out to "WND News Center" and noting "Ten Commandments Campaign" in the memo field, and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

If you'd like to learn how to sponsor a Ten Commandments billboard in your community, or to offer feedback to WND about the Ten Commandments Billboard Campaign, please email [email protected].

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].