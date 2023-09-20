End-times author on antichrist, tribulation, and biggest error made regarding Book of Revelation

(FAITHWIRE) -- Prophecy expert and author Jeff Kinley believes the book of Revelation is unique and important as it’s the “last book of the Bible” and the final word God gave “His church.”

Kinley, whose latest book, “God’s Grand Finale: Wrath, Grace, and Glory in Earth’s Last Days,” explores this topic, believes the end times themes in Revelation are “very critical” and offer insight into God’s nature — something some believers might not realize.

“It does tell us about the end of time, the whole Tribulation period, heaven … the Second Coming, the Antichrist, many different things,” he said. “But, interestingly enough, most Christians don’t realize that the book of Revelation actually reveals who God is to us.”

TRENDING: Major development for male teacher supervising nude girl in locker room

Read the full story ›