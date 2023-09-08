EU memo demolishes Biden's story about getting Ukraine prosecutor fired

More evidence has been uncovered that Joe Biden was acting on his own personal, perhaps ulterior, motives when he demanded Ukrainians fire a prosecutor investigating the Burisma company, and not any official concerns over his efforts to address corruption.

It's because a memo now has emerged that confirmed the European Union had reached internal consensus that prosecutor Viktor Shokin's office was meeting established goals for fighting corruption and organized crime.

That situation, of course, now has blown up into a full-fledged presidential scandal for Biden. At a time when he was vice president, and his son Hunter was getting $1 million a year from Burisma, reportedly to suppress investigations, Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine and demanded Shokin be fired or he would withhold $1 billion in American financial aid.

Then he came home and bragged out it.

Now Just the News, which previously confirmed that U.S. advisers already had found Shokin's performance was reasonable, revealed, "At the time, Shokin was investigating the activities of energy company Burisma Holdings. And Hunter Biden -- who had no experience in the energy industry -- was being paid at least $83,333 a month by Burisma."

Then the European Commission, a key part of the EU Parliament, declared, "Based on these commitments, the anti-corruption benchmark is deemed to have been achieved."

That comment came in s December 18, 2015 report that "gave a generally rosy assessment of Ukraine’s pace of reforms and specifically the efforts of Shokin’s Prosecutor General Office," the report explained.

The report confirmed Shokin, just months on the jobs, already had set up a special national office to fight corruption and help the new FBI-approved investigative unit called the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Biden has claimed he made the threat and demanded Shokin's firing because Shokin failed to meet anti-corruption standards, a statement that has been contradicted by the U.S. State Department.

Just the News also pointed out, "The newly revealed memo directly undercuts the narrative crafted by Democrats during Donald Trump’s first impeachment and sustained during the 2020 presidential election, namely, that Biden fired Shokin over U.S. and European concerns that he wasn’t fighting corruption aggressively enough."

The EU report approvingly cited Shokin's work to appoint anti-corruption officials and other commitments.

Just the News reported the EU said, "The progress noted in the fifth report on anti-corruption policies, particularly the legislative and institutional progress, has continued."

Significantly, the report made no mention of withholding Western aid or dismissing Shokin.

Earlier, it was documents from the U.S. State Department, obtained by Just the News, that confirmed DOJ, State, and Treasury experts concluded Ukraine had made adequate progress fighting corruption.

But Biden's statements expressed exactly the opposite.

Biden, meanwhile, has repeatedly claimed he launched the campaign to threaten Ukraine to carry out U.S. policy, when in fact Shokin was escalating a corruption probe involving Burisma, which was paying Hunter Biden millions.

During a 2019 debate, Joe Biden himself claimed "I did nothing wrong," claiming his threats were U.S. policy.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who headed the 2020 Homeland Security probe of the Bidens, told Just the News the evidence leaves him convinced, "Joe Biden changed U.S. policy and forced the firing of Shokin because it would benefit his son Hunter, who was being pressured by Burisma to deal with Shokin."

Johnson explained to Just the News, "The European Commission was satisfied with this. The administration was satisfied with this, I believe Ambassador Pyatt was satisfied with this. But Hunter Biden wasn't. You start seeing emails where he's getting pressure. ... They start scrambling, I mean, he's got to start, you know, making good on the millions of dollars he's getting paid by Burisma, to protect them. And that's exactly what ended up happening. Joe Biden then on a dime, changed U.S. policy to the surprise of everyone."

President Donald Trump, when he was in office, had asked Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate.

"Democrats howled and eventually impeached Trump in late 2019. The Senate acquitted the former president," Just the News reported.

