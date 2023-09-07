Evil 'Critical Legal Theory' and what it has wrought

It is increasingly asserted by those who follow and are alarmed by national news that we Americans now live in a two-tiered system of justice – or, more accurately, a system of injustice. In fact, the reality is much worse. The view of the Left has actually imposed a one-tiered system of justice, meting out threats and punishments as needed to control all who disagree with them.

How did we get here, and more importantly, how do we recover and reestablish that which was lost? First, let's briefly review some American history.

By the mid-19th century, under the leadership of Horace Greeley, the New York Herald Tribune had become the largest newspaper in New York. Two young London residents worked as foreign correspondents for the Tribune – Karl Marx and his closest friend, Frederick Engels. Marx constantly appealed to Greeley for an increase in compensation of $5 per installment, an amount Marx and Engels labeled as the "lousiest petty bourgeois cheating." Subsequent to continual refusals, Marx left the Tribune to pursue his fame and fortune elsewhere. Then out came the Communist Manifesto, Das Kapital, and the Frankfurt School and Critical Theory.

Although founded in Frankfurt, Germany, the Frankfurt School was closed by the Nazis in 1933 and found a new home across the pond – in academia, of course – specifically the welcoming arms of Columbia University in New York City. The Frankfurt School begat Critical Theory through Max Horkheimer and his incorporation of ideas that had their birth in radical Marxism. He defined Critical Theory as a sociological philosophy that seeks "to liberate human beings from the circumstances that enslave them." He contended that "the social sciences must integrate philosophy into their methods to make their findings practical to advance the moral cause of freeing humans from circumstances such as domination and oppression." Does it not almost sound as if this could be traced back to Karl Marx's bitterness over being oppressed or dominated by Horace Greeley?

Critical Theory has subsequently spawned militant feminism, Critical Legal Theory, Critical Race Theory, Critical Gender Theory and multiple other heads of the Hydra, all designed to increase dissatisfaction, division, feelings of oppression, resentment and entitlement. Sound familiar?

Western culture, for over 2,000 years, has understood that reality includes absolute truths and falsehoods. Inseparable from this foundation of sanity is the knowledge of universal laws – the laws of nature and of nature's God. Without declaring which Christian denomination most accurately portrayed the true God, our founders were in full agreement that human rights did not originate with humans but rather from our Creator. Further, for any civil law to be valid in this newly formed nation, it must be in compliance with the moral laws of nature's God or be fallacious. They had read French philosopher Charles-Louis Baron de Montesquieu, who noted in his 1748 work, "The Spirit of the Laws," "The Christian religion, which ordains that men should love each other, would, without doubt, have every nation blest with the best civil, the best political laws; because these, next to this religion, are the greatest good that men can give and receive."

This 247-year-old alignment of America's civil laws with God's laws (i.e., good laws) is an essential part of the foundation that produced the greatest, most prosperous, generous and law-abiding nation the world has ever known.

Fast forward to the turbulent "anti-establishment" years of the '60s and early '70s, a major turning point for the enemy within, when the patient chipping away at the foundations by the Frankfurt School began paying dividends. They introduced a new evil, the antithesis of our successful legal foundation, called Critical Legal Theory (CLT). Established during a conference at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1977, CLT cast aside the Declaration and the U.S. Constitution, dismissed the "Laws of nature and of nature's God," and canceled God Himself. Critical Law Theory quickly but quietly flooded American culture through academia and the courts, launching a new era in world history and pushing Americans and their progeny toward the sordid abyss of something worse than socialism or communism – postmodernism and the annihilation of Western culture and Western civilization, and cultural values along with it.

The foundation of Critical Legal Theory is that universal law does not exist because there are no objective, absolute, binding moral standards of right and wrong. Rather, the law is developed and implemented only for the oppressor to control the oppressed. As we see today, in so doing, the law morphs into politics, enabling this new foreign political ideology to do exactly what the founders attempted to prevent: empower politics to triumph over legitimate law. It was time for the oppressed to rise up and seize the means of lawmaking, interpretation and enforcement

The outcome of CLT application is today's America being fully immersed and engaged in the war of evil vs. good on the invisible battlefield of ideas. There is no negotiation. Those who are truly informed on either side know for certain that only one side can win. The losing side will be exterminated. Peaceful coexistence is impossible, as the philosophies are completely antithetical to each other.

For decades, Critical Legal Theory remained obscure, yet giving rise to nationwide social upheaval brought on by militant feminism, with Critical Race Theory and Critical Gender Theory now infecting even the earliest levels of education and culture. With the ascension of Biden to the White House and Obama having filled the Deep State with fellow travelers bent on the "fundamental transformation" (read: conquest) of America, Critical Legal Theory will increasingly wreak havoc and destruction through the godless postmodernists, who have every intention of holding onto their positions and wielding their influence until no recognizable remnant of our constitutional Republic remains.

The postmodernist's mindset is advancing its nihilistic agenda with stunningly little popular resistance. For example, the Biden crime family scandals are a blatant, bald-faced public scandal. The worst is fully known to anyone who cares to look. A fraction of that corruption would be enough to topple almost any previous administration, even some Democratic ones. But not this time.

Or look at the four indictments and 91 charges against President Donald J. Trump and 18 others for non-crimes. To the postmodernists, this is all perfectly appropriate, as Trump and his allies represent all they hate about America. This is the intended use of Critical Legal Theory to change society completely by the use of weaponized laws against their enemies – the oppressed by the Oppressor.

Critical Legal Theory is only one of a multitude of weapons the Left is unleashing against Americans. The majority who remember and love our great Republic (it's not a democracy!) must remain eternally vigilant, which Thomas Jefferson correctly stated is "the price of Liberty." The price of ignoring Jefferson's warning is far higher: eternal servitude, and not for us only but for the entire next generation of Americans and, without question, the rest of humanity.

Stand strong and resolute in the fight to restore our constitutional Republic, America! They are not coming after us only; they are coming for our children and all future generations. The United States is the last bastion of freedom in the world. Be encouraged by the truth that "… the wicked are brought down by their own wickedness. The righteousness of the upright delivers them, but the unfaithful are trapped by evil desires." "The wicked flee though no one pursues, but the righteous are as bold as a lion." (Proverbs 11:5; 28:1)

