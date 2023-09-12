A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ex-DHS agent who inspired 'Sound of Freedom,' GOP rep demand Biden find 85,000 'missing' migrant kids

'This should horrify every American'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 12, 2023 at 7:25pm
(Image by Ralphs_Fotos from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Tim Ballard, the former Homeland Security agent and undercover operative whose experience rescuing child sex trafficking victims inspired the film "Sound of Freedom," joined Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., Tuesday in demanding the Biden administration find the estimated 85,000 unaccompanied minors who crossed the southern border and remain unaccounted for in the U.S.

At a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Smith announced new legislation dubbed the "Safeguarding Endangered Children, Unaccompanied and at Risk of Exploitation Act of 2023" or as the "SECURE Act of 2023."

The bill aims to compel the federal government to report on efforts to locate, establish contact with, conduct wellness checks on, and investigate any suspicion of human trafficking related to the approximately 85,000 unaccompanied migrant children released from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) custody "with whom subsequent contact has been lost."

Read the full story ›

