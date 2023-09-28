Do you have your eyes open yet?

Ronald Reagan told the following story:

"This was a Democratic fundraising rally at a hotel, and outside when all of them were coming out, there was a kid there with a bunch of puppies – and he was trying to sell 'em, and saying come buy a Democratic puppy. Buy a Democratic puppy. Two weeks later the Republicans held a fundraiser in the same hall, and there was the same kid with the same puppies when they were coming out. He was saying, buy a Republican puppy. Well, one of the press, a newspaper man who'd seen him two weeks before said, Hey kid, wait a minute. Two weeks ago you were trying to sell these puppies as Democrats. What are you doing here now trying to sell them as Republicans? Kid says, Now they got their eyes open."

The question is, "Do you have your eyes open to what Biden has done in less than three years to America and the world?"

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Beginning his destruction, Biden attacked America's energy the very day he was sworn into office, signing executive orders undoing much of Trump's U.S. economic gain, including canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline. Congress forced Biden's administration to write a report detailing effects of this cancellation. The pipeline would have delivered 830,000 barrels of crude oil – per day – to the U.S., meaning gas prices would be ~$1.50 per gallon. Instead, Biden revoked the permits. This decision cost between 16,149 and 59,000 well-paying jobs, had a negative impact of $3.4-9.6 billion dollars on the U.S. economy, and was just one of Biden's economic energy disasters.

TRENDING: Battling cultural Marxists: Not the time for conservatives to be timid

During the 2020 Democratic primaries, Biden vowed to ban oil and gas drilling if elected president. Trump brought this up during the presidential debate and asked Biden, "Would you close down the oil industry?" Biden responded, "I would transition from the oil industry, yes." Biden has proceeded to shut "down future oil and gas activity on thousands of acres," cancel numerous U.S. pipelines, cancel all the oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge, and yet fact checkers accused Trump of lying when Trump stated, "[Biden] is going to destroy the oil industry."

Biden's policies caused gasoline prices to climb from $1.78 per gallon in April 2020 (under Trump), to $3.07 per gallon June 2021, to $5 per gallon June 2022, and now $3.65 per gallon. We were seeing higher gas prices a year before the Ukraine-Russia war, which means it was Biden's policies that caused the price increases.

Attempting to offset Biden's self-created energy crisis, he drained the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve (SOR) to a new low not seen since the days of Jimmy Carter. The Epoch Times reported that Biden also sold millions of barrels of oil from the SOR to Communist China. This reserve is for war or national crises, not to resolve self-made crises, and not to help communist countries.

If your eyes are open to this attack on America's energy, and you voted for Biden, then you need to realize and accept that you voted for Biden's fossil fuel catastrophes.

Trucks transport goods to stores. Thus, the prices of everything has gone up along with fuel prices, causing inflation to soar to it highest level in over 40 years, again reminiscent of the Jimmy Carter days. Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., stated, "Look at the facts: Last year [2022], our economy grew at 1%, China's economy was shut down. It grew at 3%. [Currently the U.S. has] 13.5% inflation cumulatively – that is what President Biden has given us in two years." Continuing, Kennedy said, "I think that President Biden is the only person in the Milky Way who thinks our country is headed in the right direction."

If your eyes are open to this attack on America's economy, and you voted for Biden, then you need to realize and accept that you voted for Biden's economic disasters.

Biden's domestic policies include teaching transgenderism to children and pushing this agenda in the U.S. With a 2022 Gallup Poll showing only 7% of the populace identifies as LGBTQ or some other alphabet designation, it is amazing that Biden has paid so much attention to the transgender fraction of the 7%. Biden partied with transgenders on the White House lawn. While dress-wearing men danced around topless showing their breast implants and the effects of hormone drugs, Biden was issuing the first presidential proclamation recognizing "a Transgender Day of Visibility." Biden made a false statement against MAGA Americans, but it is true when applied to Biden. That statement is, "Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal."

If your eyes are open to this attack on America's societal structure, and you voted for Biden, then you need to realize and accept that you voted for Biden's transgender perversity.

Furthermore, we could discuss Biden's declaring a million acres a national monument to shut down U.S. uranium mining and his policies allowing 8 million illegal immigrants to cross our border, which is more than the population of Colorado or Wisconsin, and six times the population of Delaware. Don't worry, Biden plans to issue work permits and drivers licenses, which will enable the illegals to vote in the 2024 election.

Looking at foreign affairs, merely months after being in office, Biden, poking his finger in the eye of Vladimir Putin, stated that the Russian president would "pay the price" concerning the 2020 election. The fraudulent 2020 election declared Joe the winner. Why would you poke your finger in the eye of another world leader concerning an election you won? Then Joe refused speaking with Putin concerning keeping Ukraine out of NATO. The facts reveal Joe's policies led to this Ukrainian conflict, which as Trump says, would never have happened if he had been president. Obama's former defense secretary Robert Gates stated, Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

If your eyes are open to these disastrous foreign policies, and you voted for Biden, then you need to realize and accept that you voted for this mess.

So, do you have your eyes open yet? If so, which puppy are you going to buy?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!