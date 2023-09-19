A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Money U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Family says a 14-year-old was told to use specific toilet on plane. She finds phone taped to seat

'Our daughter and entire family shocked and profoundly disturbed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(AP) -- BOSTON -- The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew.

During the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight 1441, the girl was told by a male member of the crew to use the first-class bathroom. The crew member entered just before 14-year-old, told her the seat was broken but not to worry about it and then re-entered the bathroom after she left, her family said in a written statement.

After using the toilet, the girl realized that a largely obscured iPhone had been affixed to the back of the toilet seat, apparently to record her. She took a picture of this with her own phone before leaving the bathroom.

TRENDING: Biden official who fueled Pentagon's diversity push runs for U.S. House

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow closes 100 points lower as the Federal Reserve's rate decision approaches
'Death is imminent': Top state Dem questions Biden's 2024 viability
EV manufacturers may have links to Chinese region notorious for slave labor
Well-known meat companies employed migrant children in dangerous conditions: Report
Family says a 14-year-old was told to use specific toilet on plane. She finds phone taped to seat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×