Fauci secretly visited CIA to 'influence' findings on COVID origins

The CIA brought in Dr. Anthony Fauci to its headquarters “without a record of entry” to help “influence” the agency’s review of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter sent Tuesday by the chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Fauci, who was then director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was brought into CIA headquarters, but a record of his admittance and entry into the building during this time is not available, according to the letter sent to the inspector general of the Department of Human Health Services (HHS). Committee chair Republican Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup underscored concerns that the COVID-19 virus may have originated from a biolab in Wuhan and whether public health organizations – and Fauci himself – played a role in covering that up.

“The information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters—without a record of entry—and participated in the analysis to ‘influence’ the Agency’s review,” the letter reads, citing “information gathered” by the subcommittee. “The American people deserve the truth—to know the origins of the virus and whether there was a concerted effort by public health authorities to suppress the lab leak theory for political or national security purposes.”

The CIA’s official assessment of COVID-19 was that it was “plausible” the virus either started naturally through animal exposure or a lab-associated incident, according to unclassified documents. It also said the virus was not likely genetically engineered and that China had foreseeable knowledge about it beforehand.

The committee requested that HHS provide information as to Fauci’s admittance and movements throughout any CIA-occupied building during the pandemic, according to the letter. They also requested an interview with a CIA special agent for further information.

Fauci has been criticized for commissioning scientists to write a research study on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and prompting researchers to “disprove” the lab leak theory. Fauci previously acknowledged in internal government emails that he knew gain-of-function research was occurring in Wuhan, China, and also admitted in the emails that it was unlikely that the virus “evolved naturally” and it was possible that it was “intentionally inserted.”

While he was director of the NIAID, the institute funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology – the suspected location of “patient zero” – but Fauci later denied it in congressional testimony.

Fauci and the CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

