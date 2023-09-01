Federal judge blocks red-state ban on drag shows in front of children

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

A federal judge blocked Texas’ ban on public drag shows in front of children Thursday.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner, appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, said the law likely violates performers’ freedom of speech, according to a court order. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) challenged the law on Aug. 2, claiming the law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments, according to the complaint.

TRENDING: Is Barack Obama the real life Manchurian Candidate?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Drag performers and LGBTQIA+ allied businesses belong in our state — and Texas politicians have no right to censor our free expression,” the ACLU of Texas said in a tweet.

BREAKING: A federal judge just granted our request to temporarily block Texas’ drag ban from taking effect Sept. 1. Drag performers and LGBTQIA+ allied businesses belong in our state — and Texas politicians have no right to censor our free expression. — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) August 31, 2023

Must drag shows for children be allowed under "freedom of speech"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (1 Votes) 90% (9 Votes)

“The people of Texas were appalled to learn of an increasing trend of obscene, sexually explicit so-called ‘drag’ performances being marketed to families with children. The Office of the Attorney General will pursue all legal remedies possible to aggressively defend SB 12, the state law that regulates such performances to protect children and uphold public decency.,” a spokesperson for Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Texas law prohibits sexualized performances that “exaggerate male or female sexual characteristics” in the presence of minors or in public. The order blocking the law is set to last for 14 days.

Other states have enacted similar laws that have been blocked.

A judge in Montana blocked a law banning drag shows in front of minors in June. Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill banning drag shows in front of children into law in March, and that law was blocked by a judge in April.

The ACLU of Texas did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!