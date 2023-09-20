Federal official confirms: Agency 'weaponized' against Republicans

There's a lot of evidence these days that shows that the federal government is being weaponized against Republicans.

President Trump is indicted for comments challenging the 2020 election, although Al Gore never faced any complaints for his similar comments about 2000.

A federal prosecutor tries to hand Hunter Biden a sweetheart plea deal on tax and gun charges, although Americans convicted of that same offense have served time in prison.

And more.

Now, one member of a federal board, the Federal Election Commission, is charging, as an insider, that that weaponization has happened.

The Washington Examiner reports that commissioner James "Trey" Trainor, appointed in 2020 by President Trump, confirms the problem is "stark."

"It's the growing weaponization of the government to harass and hinder the political participation of our citizenry in the democratic process. The Federal Election Commission has become a weapon," he confirmed during a meeting with members of the U.S. House.

The Examiner reported other commission members made routine opening statements, but he raised a red flag that the federal government has become "weaponized" against anyone opposing the Biden ideologies.

"Make no mistake, the current headlines about the criminal prosecution of political actors reflects a trend that is going to continue for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, the commission has become part of that problem," he explained.

The report speculated that his comments and concern were sparked by a new deal cut by the FEC, which had been independent, to let Joe Biden's Justice Department in on its investigations.

In fact, Trainor said the deal was cut to let the DOJ interfere.

He said the scheme "brings the commission squarely into the fold of executive agencies that routinely share information amongst themselves. Most disturbingly, members of the public are not given notice that their interactions with the FEC are memorialized by bureaucrats and could form the basis of criminal investigations."

He said already DOJ demands for the FEC to "stand aside" in order to "pursue a target" are rising, the report said.

He cited a case in which "the process has become the punishment." It was when the leftist Common Cause claimed the founder of a Facebook page was spending $30,000, and the operation should fall under election regulations.

The FEC found, in fact, the founder of the site had spent just $430.

In fact, Trainor himself has been targeted by an investigation following allegations that proved false.

