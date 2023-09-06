A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Feds seek prison time for talk-show host for ripping stolen 2020 election

'Regime wants to treat every Trump supporter like this. They want to jail us all'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 6, 2023 at 1:47pm
Owen Shroyer

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds on January 6, 2021.

The highly talented journalist was initially charged in August 2021 — eight months after remaining outside the US Capitol on January 6.

After nearly two years of fighting charges related to his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 Owen made the decision to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Shroyer allowed the government to review his social media accounts — likely looking for any scrap of incriminating wrong-think they could find.

Owen stood outside the US Capitol. Owen and Alex Jones warned people about going inside the Capitol. They knew it was a setup. Instead of being awarded medals for their actions that day, the regime arrested Owen months later on bogus charges. After all, he IS a Trump supporter.

Today DOJ prosecutors sought 120 days of prison time for Owen. They want him prosecuted for “speech crimes.”

Does the Biden regime wish to jail every Trump supporter?

Who are the real criminals here?

Do not fool yourself. The regime wants to treat every Trump supporter like this. They want to jail us all. And they will do just that if we let them.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

