Do you feel time going faster … toward Christ's Return?

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Everywhere I go I find people commenting, "I can't believe how time is flying. Life seems to be going by so fast!" They tell me, "Days and months seem to be zipping by almost in a blur."

Is this a fantasy, or reality? Is it our imagination, or is something actually happening? Recall Buffalo Springfield singing, "There's something happening here. What it is ain't exactly clear … stop, children, what's that sound? Everybody look what's goin' down."

Seriously, what is goin' down?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: College football made a bad 'business' decision, report charges

"Seems like summer just got started – and it's already over. … I can't believe kids have been back in school for weeks! Costco's gonna start putting up Christmas stuff. … Where'd the time go?"

Before we know it, they'll begin stocking shelves for Super Bowl Sunday!

If you're still planning to get in that late-season Holy Land tour, are you prepared to run where Jesus walked?

Used to be we went out with family for a leisurely dinner. Then we moved to fast food. Next came drive-through. Then use the app and it's ready for pick up – now just tell Siri to order your meal, and it's delivered to your door. What's next? Throw it in your window as you pull into your driveway?

Things to ponder

The older we get the quicker time seems to pass. Why is that? When we were 5 it seemed like an eternity as we eagerly counted the days until Christmas. That represented about 20% of our life. When we're 50 it represents about 2%. Hence, the gap shortens and everything seems to come faster with the pace ever quickening.

Additionally, Scripture speaks of the acceleration in pace of living in Daniel, which is a prophetic book for the End Times that Jesus cited. The last chapter alerts us to something interesting happening prior to His Return: "Many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase" (Daniel 12:4).

Is "He who changes the times and seasons" (Daniel 2:21) doing something supernatural in these last days? God stopped the sun and moon for 24 hours to alter a battle (Joshua10:12), super-charged Elijah to miraculously out pace a chariot (1 Kings 18:46), suspended laws of nature when Jesus walked on water, walked through a wall and arrived ahead of his disciples who arrived by boat! Also, Satan "knows that his time is short" (Revelation 12:12), and his end time emissary will work to "wear out the saints of the Most High and plan to change times and law" (Daniel 7:25)

The book of Daniel also alerts us that "there shall be a time of trouble such as never was since there was a nation even to that time" (Daniel 12:1).

The Bible teaches that the Return of Jesus Christ to earth will be similar to a woman in childbirth (1 Thessalonians 5:3). Having been at my wife's side for three children's births we learned two characteristics of birth pangs preceding the baby's arrival: increase in frequency and increase in intensity. There's definitely a quickening of pace as the baby is about to be born.

Christ's Return

It certainly is good news in these turbulent times to reflect on His promised Return "as we await the blessed hope and the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ, who gave himself for us …" (Titus 2:13).

During World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur was forced to evacuate from the Philippines as Japan invaded. He promised, "I shall return!" When the war was finally over, he returned just as he'd said. Jesus pledged the same to us (John 14:3), and He will also keep His word!

In the meantime, whether time seems to go swiftly or slowly, we have a mission to carry out. The mandate of our Master is for us to be found not sleeping passively but serving passionately in these climactic days of history.

There are numerous signs pointing to the end of the age and His Return, but the primary one remains our sacred responsibility: "This gospel of the kingdom will be preached throughout the whole world as a testimony to all nations, then the end will come" (Matthew 24:14).

On the eve of my birthday I'd like to offer you a free gift that will inspire and equip you to be successful, confident and consistent in your personal evangelism. Simply click on "Loving Lifestyle Evangelism" to find five 20-minute YouTube videos I prepared that literally can change your life and enable you and your church to be effective in soul winning.

As the pace is picking up for all of us, the Bible tells us to be wise. "So teach us to number our days (I'm at 27,010!) that we may apply our hearts to wisdom" (Psalm 90:12). And how do we do it?

"He who wins souls is wise" (Proverbs 11:30), and "Those who are wise shall shine as the brightness of the expanse of heaven and those who turn the many to righteousness as the stars forever and ever" (Daniel 12:3)

I also want to encourage you to take a few more minutes to read and reflect on a pertinent passage for such a time as this.

Peter's parting shot

Peter was an apostle martyred for his faith who passed along these divinely inspired exhortations for us to ponder and put into practice in order to "hasten" (speed along) the day of Christ's Return (2 Peter 3:12).

"But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: with the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day.

"The Lord is not slow in keeping His promises, as some understand slowness, He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.

"But the day of the Lord will come like a thief. The heavens will disappear with a roar; the elements will be destroyed by fire, and the earth and everything in it will be laid bare.

"Since everything will be destroyed in this way, what kind of people ought you to be? You are to live holy and godly lives as you look forward to the day of God and speed it's coming.

"That day will bring about the destruction of the heavens by fire and the elements will melt in the heat.

"But in keeping with His promise, we are looking forward to a new heaven and a new earth, the home of righteousness.

"So then, dear friends, since you are looking forward to this, make every effort to be found, spotless, blameless, and at peace with Him" (2 Peter 3:8-14 NIV).

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!