A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fired professor wins key victory in free speech case over mask, vaccine policy

'The reality is that my research has found no evidence to support these measures'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2023 at 2:07pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – A professor who was fired from the University of Southern Maine for challenging COVID-19 mandates has won a critical courtroom victory, after a district judge ruled that her First Amendment lawsuit against the institution can proceed.

Patricia Griffin, who says she was fired for asking valid questions about mask and vaccination policies on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic, was granted the narrow win after the university filed a motion to dismiss the case in part. US District Judge Jon Levy ruled that while Griffin's First Amendment claim can proceed, other charges were dismissed.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

On Aug. 18, 2021, the University of Main announced a mandatory mask policy. Six days later, Griffin took part in a luncheon meeting via Zoom, where the speaker was Glenn Cummings, president of the university. Griffin says Cummings wasn't wearing a mask at the time.

TRENDING: Report: Democrats stake election hopes on one gruesome activity

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How 'Polio Paul' has survived living inside an iron lung for 70 years
Woman receives sister's womb in nation's 1st transplant
American College of Obstetrics demands abortion up to birth 'without limits'
Expecting mom told she and baby both could die without abortion
No way in, no way out after storm floods Burning Man Festival
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×