Fisherman reels in surprising catch

(FOX NEWS) – An Alaskan fisherman documented a vibrant, orange-speckled catch that has natural blue flesh, and he shared what the fish looks like when cooked.

Joe Chmeleck, owner of The Lodge at Otter Cove, in Homer, Alaska, reeled in a rock greenling late last month, according to posts he shared on Facebook and Instagram.

"Went out fishing today and caught a rock greenling," Chmeleck wrote on Aug. 28. "The flesh is blue. It turns white when you cook it. Mother nature is incredible."

