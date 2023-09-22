A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fisherman reels in surprising catch

'Pretty crazy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:36pm
(FOX NEWS) – An Alaskan fisherman documented a vibrant, orange-speckled catch that has natural blue flesh, and he shared what the fish looks like when cooked.

Joe Chmeleck, owner of The Lodge at Otter Cove, in Homer, Alaska, reeled in a rock greenling late last month, according to posts he shared on Facebook and Instagram.

"Went out fishing today and caught a rock greenling," Chmeleck wrote on Aug. 28. "The flesh is blue. It turns white when you cook it. Mother nature is incredible."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







