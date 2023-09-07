A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fitness influencer dies aged 33 after a week in a coma

Followed double cardiac arrest

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2023 at 7:26pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY MAIL UK) – Instagram influencer, Larissa Borges, has tragically died aged 33 following a double cardiac arrest. She passed away on Monday, August 28 after being hospitalized in a coma for over a week.

Larissa was first admitted to hospital on August 20, after suffering cardiac arrest in the city of Gramado, according to posts from her family on social media.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

After suffering a second cardiac arrest, the Brazilian influencer and physical education student sadly passed away.

TRENDING: A forgotten Christian warrior saves the West from Islam

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Despite 'global boiling' rhetoric, Greenland's ice coverage well above average
North Korea unveils new tactical nuclear attack submarine
Mexico decriminalizes abortions
Fitness influencer dies aged 33 after a week in a coma
Lesbian White House spokeswoman splits from her ex-CNN anchor partner
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×