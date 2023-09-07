Fitness influencer dies aged 33 after a week in a coma

(DAILY MAIL UK) – Instagram influencer, Larissa Borges, has tragically died aged 33 following a double cardiac arrest. She passed away on Monday, August 28 after being hospitalized in a coma for over a week.
Larissa was first admitted to hospital on August 20, after suffering cardiac arrest in the city of Gramado, according to posts from her family on social media.
After suffering a second cardiac arrest, the Brazilian influencer and physical education student sadly passed away.
