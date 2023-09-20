'The fix is in': U.S. city plans to grant illegals the right to vote

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

The Santa Ana City Council in Orange County, California, is revisiting a contentious proposal: granting noncitizens, including illegal immigrants, the right to vote in municipal elections.

During a recent city council meeting, the topic took center stage, with Councilmember Jonathan Hernandez advocating for the proposal, KTLA reported.

“I do believe that noncitizen voting in local elections is about increasing civic engagement,” Hernandez told KTLA. “Taxation without representation is a value that America holds dear. So we want to advance those rights. I believe that non-citizen voting is a step in the right direction.”

TRENDING: Do sex scandals matter these days?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Santa Ana is the second largest city in Orange County and is located 35 miles south of Los Angeles. According to the Vera Institute of Justice in New York, there are 153,900 immigrants reside in Santa Ana, or 46 percent of the total population. 102,000 non-citizens residing in Santa Ana are potentially at risk of deportation.

Meanwhile, 10.7 million immigrants reside in crime-ridden California, or 27 percent of the total population. 5.3 million non-citizens residing in California are potentially at risk of deportation.

Not everyone agrees with this perspective on allowing illegal aliens the right to vote. Critics argue that allowing noncitizens to vote dilutes the value of American citizenship.

Should any non-citizen, even if legally present in America, be allowed to vote in any U.S. election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (18 Votes)

More from KTLA:

“If we start allowing noncitizens to vote, even if they’re here legally, we dilute the value of being an American citizen,” said Monica, a local resident. “I came here legally as a naturalized citizen,” said an O.C. resident identified only as GD. “I had to wait five years and I took the oath for this country. I swore an allegiance to this country, to the Constitution and to the laws. I believe the citizens should be the ones to have the right and the privilege to vote.” Some who attended the meeting criticized those who were against the measure. “I love when we have extreme right-wing folks show up to tell you what you shouldn’t do because throughout history we have always had those folks denying the right to vote to many people of color,” said Carlos Perea, a Santa Ana resident.

WATCH:

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!