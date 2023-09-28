Flyers in 'sanctuary' city tell migrants they're 'better off' going to 'more affordable' place

Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

New York City has crafted new flyers to pass out to incoming migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, other cities and within the Big Apple, telling them they’re “better off going to a more affordable city.”

NYC started passing out flyers at the southern border in July telling migrants there is “no more room” for them in the Big Apple, but the updated flyers issue a sterner warning to incoming migrants that they will face incredible difficulties as the city’s resources “have been exhausted,” according to the mayor’s office. New York has seen the arrival of more than 110,000 migrants since early 2022 with 10,000 more coming in every month, and the city has spent billions of dollars trying to fix the crisis to little avail.

TRENDING: What goes around ...

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“New York City’s resources are exhausted,” the flyer reads. “You will not be placed in a hotel. NYC is one of the most expensive cities in the world; you are better off going to a more affordable city. NYC cannot help you obtain a work permit and you will not be able to easily find work.”

New York state has spent more than $2 billion to mitigate the crisis as shelters have become overwhelmed and filled beyond capacity. Democratic NYC Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have both warned the crisis will spiral further into chaos and requested the Biden administration to help them fix it.

The updated flyers being passed out at the border are meant to “combat misinformation” about the living conditions of migrants in NYC, according to New York City Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom.

Is NYC trying to deflect migrants away? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“We definitely do want to discourage people from coming here, so that we can pretty much deal with the 113,000 people that are in our system right now,” Williams-Isom said. “New York City is out of space.”

Despite both Adams and Hochul previously promoting New York City’s sanctuary status, both public leaders have publicly told migrants not to come to New York City in recent months. Hochul said last Thursday that incoming migrants need to “go somewhere else”; Adams warned New Yorkers in early September that the migrant surge is “going to come to your neighborhoods.”

Migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border are on track to beat the previous record of more than 2.3 million that were recorded crossing in fiscal year 2022. Approximately 181,000 migrants were apprehended by Border Patrol at the southern border in August alone.

Adams and Hochul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!