Former Google exec warns AI could be used to design more lethal pandemics

(THE FEDERALIST PAPERS) – A notable figure in the tech world, Mustafa Suleyman, who previously served as a leading executive in Google’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence division, DeepMind, has issued a stark warning concerning the potential dangers posed by AI.
Suleyman is deeply concerned that unchecked advancements in AI might lead to new, more lethal biological threats.
Speaking candidly on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Suleyman stated, “The darkest scenario is that people will experiment with pathogens, engineered synthetic pathogens that might end up accidentally or intentionally being more transmissible.”
