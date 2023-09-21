A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Former teacher of 30 years quits job over 'out of control' students, low pay

We've 'had enough'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2023 at 1:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – Teachers nationwide are quitting their jobs at an alarming rate. Florida's Lee County School District is dealing with a major shortage, with several teachers quitting after feeling financially undervalued and facing a lack of discipline among students.

Stacey Sawyer is one of the many teachers choosing to cut ties with her 30-year career as an educator, arguing that students' behavior has gotten "out of control" since the pandemic.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"The behavior issues have gotten out of control from a lot of things. There are no subs for teachers, so they're having to work during their planning and take over other classes," Sawyer said during an appearance on "The Big Money Show." "Those classes are getting inundated with more and more students. The district just puts more work on to the teachers and there is no extra pay. And I think that teachers are just – they're tired. ‘Teacher tired’ is a whole different ballgame, and they've had enough."

TRENDING: What does God most care about?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Crime, inflation driving up auto insurance costs for average Americans
University investigating 'anti-racist' research center
Revolutionary spinal cord procedure restores neurons, allows paralyzed mice to walk again
River fish deemed toxic after train derailment
One-third of children put on puberty blockers saw mental health 'reliably deteriorate'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×