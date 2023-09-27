A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fox slashes ad prices for 2nd debate as GOP primary turns into 'snoozer'

'Sans Trump ... these debates just aren't big-time TV'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:52am
Bret Baier of Fox News moderates the Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(SEMAFOR) -- Advertisers paid a premium for airtime during the first Republican presidential debate on Fox News, but it looks like they’ll be getting a major discount during round two on Wednesday night.

Semafor reviewed the rates the network shared with one prospective ad buyer for both the first and second GOP primary debates. For the first debate, the cost of a single 30-second spot topped $495,000.

But the same 30-second spot during Wednesday night’s contest would cost just over $200,000.

Read the full story ›

