Gender clinic performs sex changes on minors despite being 'fully aware' of permanent side effects

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – A Utah gender clinic is performing "irreversible" sex changes on minors despite being fully aware that they can cause permanent side effects, which lasting physical changes, including sterility.

According to documents obtained by America First Legal, the drugs and sex change procedures with permanent side effects, many of which are not FDA-approved yet still given to minors, include hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries such as mastectomies, vaginoplasty, phalloplasty, and metoidioplasty.

Despite being aware of the implications, the University of Utah's gender clinic administers these "gender-affirming" drugs to minors.

