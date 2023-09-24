A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Gender clinic performs sex changes on minors despite being 'fully aware' of permanent side effects

Notes FDA has not approved use of testosterone for 'gender-affirming hormone therapy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2023 at 2:29pm
Testosterone (Pixabay)

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – A Utah gender clinic is performing "irreversible" sex changes on minors despite being fully aware that they can cause permanent side effects, which lasting physical changes, including sterility.

According to documents obtained by America First Legal, the drugs and sex change procedures with permanent side effects, many of which are not FDA-approved yet still given to minors, include hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries such as mastectomies, vaginoplasty, phalloplasty, and metoidioplasty.

Despite being aware of the implications, the University of Utah's gender clinic administers these "gender-affirming" drugs to minors.

Read the full story ›

