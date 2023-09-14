A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Giant auto-maker CEO says electric vehicles provoking 'charging anxiety'

Company projected to lose $4.5 billion from EVs this year

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2023 at 4:31pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – The CEO of one of the country’s biggest car manufacturers explained why electric vehicles (EVs) may not be a lightning hit for consumers.

"We’re going into the mass consumers who have a lot of charging anxiety," Ford CEO Jim Farley warned when explaining the growing push for EVs. Farley joined "Special Report" on Tuesday to discuss the EV push as demand for the greener alternative has yet to peak.

"They [consumers] don’t have range anxiety, they have charging anxiety," Farley stressed again.

