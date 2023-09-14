Giant auto-maker CEO says electric vehicles provoking 'charging anxiety'

(FOX BUSINESS) – The CEO of one of the country’s biggest car manufacturers explained why electric vehicles (EVs) may not be a lightning hit for consumers.

"We’re going into the mass consumers who have a lot of charging anxiety," Ford CEO Jim Farley warned when explaining the growing push for EVs. Farley joined "Special Report" on Tuesday to discuss the EV push as demand for the greener alternative has yet to peak.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"They [consumers] don’t have range anxiety, they have charging anxiety," Farley stressed again.

TRENDING: Jimmy who?

Read the full story ›