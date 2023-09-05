God despisers target faith 'release time' for students

A far-left organization that works to oppose the presence of Christianity in America, often filing lawsuits over religious emblems visible to the public or even prayer, now is going after a program in Ohio that lets students take excused absences for private religious instruction.

That, according to the Freedom From Religion Foundation, can "negatively impact schools" and their educational goals. It sent a letter to hundreds of public schools in the state.

The Washington Times said the issue is a LifeWise Academy program that helps churches assemble lessons for "release time," a procedure that has been used in schools across American for years.

The time allows schoolchildren to hear lessons in their faith during school hours. The classes are done off-campus and available to students who volunteer.

FFRF charged that while Ohio law says districts "may" offer the excused absences, they’re not required to do so.

LifeWise issued a statement that thanked FFRF for publicizing its offerings.

"Our greatest obstacle is not enough people know about the amazing opportunity LifeWise offers students so we appreciate the FFRF investing their resources to help spread the word," the group said.

LifeWise explained the FFRF "did a wonderful job pointing out released time religious instruction as an entirely legal option for schools and families."

The provision for such lessons was approved by the Supreme Court in a 1952 case, but that decision calls for them to be off-campus and privately funded. Parents also must consent.

The report said FFRF charged that schools failed to provide "substantive lessons" for students who do not take part in the program.

It also claimed that Christians students are "encouraged" to proselytize" other students who do not take part in the program, and that leads to "bullying."

A spokeswoman for the leftist group said its goal is to be certain "that the constitutional rights of students to be also free from religious indoctrination in their public schools, is also still being abided by in our public schools."

