GOP debate: Republicans are clueless, delusional and in denial

Outside of former President Donald Trump (and an assist to Vivek Ramaswamy), the GOP is clueless, delusional and in denial.

They don't seem to understand we are living in a communist police state.

And that the same deep state that is weaponized against Trump (their own leading candidate for president) will soon be used against every Republican candidate – and eventually every Republican donor and voter – until we no longer exist.

That should have been the main topic of the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night. This is the issue of the decade ... of the century ... of our lifetime ... of our future. This is all there is.

If this communist police state isn't repudiated, defeated and literally criminalized out of existence, America is finished. Free speech is finished. Capitalism is finished. The Constitution is shredded. And the GOP will cease to exist. America will soon become a one-party state with no dissent allowed.

The thing that the GOP candidates on that stage Wednesday night should have been talking about was the persecution of Donald J. Trump. That's Exhibit A for everything the deep state (our own government) is doing and eventually intends to do to all of us. That's the biggest issue in America. That should be the biggest issue of the GOP.

Because every other issue depends on defeating the deep state and disarming the government. Name the issue. None of them matters if ...

We don't have free speech (the First Amendment) ...

If Democrats take away the Second Amendment – the right to defend ourselves from weaponized government and the communist police state ...

If we are silenced, intimidated and threatened by our own government, by our own FBI, by 87,000 new IRS agents ...

If government can raid lawyers who defend innocent citizens who are being persecuted ...

If government can demand and PAY social media companies to censor, ban and silence any viewpoints they don't like ...

If government can raid ordinary citizens with heavily armed FBI SWAT teams at 5 a.m. for peacefully protesting ...

Or if government can destroy the life of the leading presidential frontrunner.

How about the torture, denial of human rights and long prison sentences for Jan. 6 peaceful protesters? Does that not register with GOP presidential candidates?

Or Attorney General Merrick Garland trying to destroy the lives of PTA parents and Catholics who oppose abortion. And designating conservatives as "domestic terrorists." Does that not register with GOP presidential candidates?

It all starts and ends with Trump and what government is doing to him. That is Exhibit A. If these also-ran candidates won't stand up to the deep state over the persecution of Trump, why would any GOP voter believe they'll ever stand up for the rest of us?

Back to what the weaponized government is doing to Trump. You remember him, right? You know, the guy who got the most votes of any Republican in history only three short years ago ... and the most votes of any sitting president in history ... and the most additional votes in his second run for president in history. That guy.

The GOP base hasn't forgotten. But the candidates on that stage (with the exception of Vivek) all have amnesia. They are backstabbing, lying scoundrels who don't appreciate the man who sacrificed everything for the American people; who already fought the deep state, for no salary and without regard for his own personal well-being; and as a result is being persecuted and hounded to his death.

Now the deep state has moved to a new level of persecution of President Trump. Why wasn't that a topic Wednesday night? First, they indicted Trump again and again and again and again. Since that's clearly not working, they are simultaneously trying to disqualify him from the ballot.

Since that's not working either, now an insane, ultra-liberal judge with "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is trying to destroy all of Trump's New York businesses. This mentally disturbed nutjob judge says Trump "over-valued" his properties. His prime example is Mar-a-Lago. This judge says it's worth $18 million.

I've been to Mar-a-Lago a dozen times. Mar-a-Lago might be the prime residential property in America. Eighteen million? I'm guessing the paintings on the walls of Mar-a-Lago are worth far more than that. The 20 acres from ocean to intracoastal waterway is worth hundreds of millions. The mansion on that land is worth $100 million by itself. The business on the property is worth many tens of millions more. Altogether my best guess is Mar-a-Lago is worth $750 million, or more. It could be America's first billion-dollar residential property.

More proof that loser liberal judges are either insane with envy and suffering from mental illness, or this is a communist thug takeover of the USA. After they take away Trump's assets, they're coming for yours and mine. That's always been the game plan of communists: Take away the property of the people. They think it all belongs to the state.

Yet this new attempt to financially destroy Trump wasn't a topic at the debate.

The other candidates on that stage are big talkers. They say they'll fight the deep state. They say they'll protect the American people. But have they ever done it? Why aren't they doing it now? Why isn't the deep state coming after them? Why only Trump?

Those should have been the questions and topics of the GOP presidential debate.

The reality is they should all drop out of the race to defend and support the former president who got the most Republican votes of any candidate, at any level, in America's history, who is now under deep state attack from a thousand directions.

Instead, they're attacking him. That says it all.

