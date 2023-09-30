Blue city's fentanyl crisis so bad, officials ask all citizens to carry NARCAN

A Republican Congresswoman is warning America that the fentanyl crisis – exacerbated by President Biden's lax border policies and liberal crime policies – has gotten so bad that New York City is now calling on its citizens to carry NARCAN with them at all times to help save people whose lives are threatened by drug overdose.

"This morning our city put out an advisory that the people of the City of New York should carry around NARCAN with them – that's how bad the fentanyl crisis has gotten," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said at a press event with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Wednesday – "recommending the citizens of New York walk around with NARCAN."

NARCAN is the best-known brand for naloxone. NARCAN's website in its "FAQs" (frequently asked questions) section describes NARCAN this way: "NARCAN Nasal Spray was designed to rapidly reverse the effects of a life-threatening opioid emergency. Is is used to revive someone during an overdose from many prescription pain medications or street drugs such as heroin and is available as an over-the-counter treatment."

It states: "Naloxone, the active ingredient in NARCAN Nasal Spray, competes with opioids to bind the same receptors in the brain, reversing the effects of an opioid overdose in 2 to 3 minutes. This allows time for emergence medical help to arrive," answering the question, "How does NARCAN Nasal Spray work?"

"We had a one-year-old baby die last week at a daycare center where there was a drug ring in the basement... Between the bail law of NYC that allows traffickers and dealers back onto our streets and the open border, this is the crisis that we’re seeing." - @RepMalliotakis pic.twitter.com/1ksR4e4vqK — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) September 27, 2023

In a Sept. 25 New York City Health Department press release, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said: “This crisis is killing a New Yorker every three hours and is impacting every individual and family in our city and in our nation. No one is spared, even if you think otherwise. If you use drugs, know someone who is using drugs, or might be around drug use, there are simple steps we can take.

"First, everyone should carry naloxone, get trained to use it and to recognize the signs of overdose. Second, no one should use or allow anyone else to use drugs alone. Third, if you use drugs, seek care, support and treatment, we have a range of options and harm reduction is the foundation. And lastly, everyone should have a candid, judgement-free conversation at your kitchen table about drugs and their danger. We’re all in this together," Vasan said.

At the Capitol press event, Malliotakis said, "We had a one-year-old baby die last week at a day care center where there was a drug ring in the basement of that facility. Between the bail law of New York that allows drug traffickers and drug dealers back on to our streets, and the open border, this is the crisis that we're seeing. Unprecedented."

Conservative journalist Collin Rugg cited the NARCAN advisory to illustrate how far New York City has fallen, and said, "Life didn't have to be this way, NYC."

JUST IN: New York City is now calling on *all* residents to carry Narcan with them at all times as the city's drug crisis continues to spiral out of control. Life didn't have to be this way, NYC. The NYC Health Department made the announcement as one New Yorker is dying every… pic.twitter.com/VcxE9GjNx0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 27, 2023

"JUST IN: New York City is now calling on *all* residents to carry Narcan with them at all times as the city's drug crisis continues to spiral out of control," Rugg wrote in a Wednesday X post.

"Life didn't have to be this way, NYC," he said in the post, which was accompanied by an amateur video of what appears to be a stumbling, drug-addicted man walking aimlessly on a city street. The man shooting the video says the street bum is "high on drugs."

"The NYC Health Department made the announcement as one New Yorker is dying every three hours from an overdose. Narcan is known for reversing overdoses."

His X post ends: "Sad to see what NYC has become."

