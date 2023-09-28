Gospel Coalition announces initiative to combat biblical illiteracy, 'heretical' teachings

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The Gospel Coalition has announced the launch of The Carson Center for Theological Renewal, a new initiative aimed at combating biblical illiteracy and countering “unhelpful” and “heretical” modern teachings.

Collin Hansen, editor-in-chief of The Gospel Coalition, said the initiative, which launched this week, will foster spiritual renewal around the world “by providing excellent theological resources for the whole church—for anyone called to teach and anyone who wants to study the Bible.” The center is named after TGC co-founder Don Carson.

“Around the world today, biblical illiteracy inhibits spiritual depth—not just in the shrinking church of the West but even in the growing churches of the South and East. But there’s no spiritual renewal without returning to Scripture. And while the internet offers unprecedented access to the Bible, many of the most widely used resources for studying God’s Word are unhelpful at best or heretical at worst,” Hansen said.

