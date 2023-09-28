A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Gospel Coalition announces initiative to combat biblical illiteracy, 'heretical' teachings

Aim is to foster spiritual renewal around the world

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2023 at 4:19pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The Gospel Coalition has announced the launch of The Carson Center for Theological Renewal, a new initiative aimed at combating biblical illiteracy and countering “unhelpful” and “heretical” modern teachings.

Collin Hansen, editor-in-chief of The Gospel Coalition, said the initiative, which launched this week, will foster spiritual renewal around the world “by providing excellent theological resources for the whole church—for anyone called to teach and anyone who wants to study the Bible.” The center is named after TGC co-founder Don Carson.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Around the world today, biblical illiteracy inhibits spiritual depth—not just in the shrinking church of the West but even in the growing churches of the South and East. But there’s no spiritual renewal without returning to Scripture. And while the internet offers unprecedented access to the Bible, many of the most widely used resources for studying God’s Word are unhelpful at best or heretical at worst,” Hansen said.

TRENDING: What goes around ...

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Looting suspects return to streets under Soros-backed DA's cashless bail system
Flyers in 'sanctuary' city tell migrants they're 'better off' going to 'more affordable' place
This nation is sitting on treasure-trove of crucial green minerals. There's just 1 catch
Biden's GDP growth numbers signal more pain on the way
34th annual 'See You at the Pole' prayer event took place at schools nationwide
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×