Graphic: Laughing, joy-riding teen car thief 'intentionally' strikes and kills cyclist, 64, police say

'Whatever the max punishment is for this, it's not enough'

Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal By Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal
Published September 17, 2023 at 7:54pm
A Las Vegas teen is facing a murder charge after a fatal collision that killed a 64-year-old cyclist in Nevada.

The deceased, Andreas Probst, retired after a 35-year career in law enforcement that culminated with a position as police chief of Bell, California, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A video has emerged of the Aug. 14 collision in which the driver of a Hyundai Elantra giggles with a companion as the vehicle accelerates as it approaches Probst before brutally striking him.

The video helped authorities determine the collision was an an "intentional act," KLAS-TV reported.

The vehicle then left the scene. It was later determined to have been stolen.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic action that some readers will find upsetting.

Probst was ultimately found in an unresponsive state by his daughter after she was alerted by an iPhone notification that he had fallen, according to the Review-Journal.

Is the death penalty appropriate in this case?

He was about three miles from their home, the newspaper reported.

Probst was pronounced dead at the University Medical Center-Las Vegas.

A bicycle memorial was set up at the scene of the crash to commemorate Probst's life.

Members of the law enforcement community arrived at the scene to memorialize Probst.

The teen in the vehicle used to attack is suspected in other vehicle thefts the same morning, according to KLAS.

The driver is being detained in Las Vegas' Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Review-Journal.

His name hasn't been released because of his status as a minor.

It's unclear if the passenger of the car is facing criminal charges.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

