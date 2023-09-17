A Las Vegas teen is facing a murder charge after a fatal collision that killed a 64-year-old cyclist in Nevada.

The deceased, Andreas Probst, retired after a 35-year career in law enforcement that culminated with a position as police chief of Bell, California, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A video has emerged of the Aug. 14 collision in which the driver of a Hyundai Elantra giggles with a companion as the vehicle accelerates as it approaches Probst before brutally striking him.

The video helped authorities determine the collision was an an "intentional act," KLAS-TV reported.

The vehicle then left the scene. It was later determined to have been stolen.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic action that some readers will find upsetting.

Las Vegas teens steal a car then commit a hit and run on an unsuspecting car before hitting a random man on a bike…for fun. Whatever the max punishment is for this, it’s not enough.pic.twitter.com/cvc6LaylZr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 16, 2023

Probst was ultimately found in an unresponsive state by his daughter after she was alerted by an iPhone notification that he had fallen, according to the Review-Journal.

He was about three miles from their home, the newspaper reported.

The man filmed riding his bike getting executed by thugs in a stolen car was named Andreas Probst. Probst was a retired police chief who spent 35 years in law enforcement. Probst was found lying on the side of the road by his wife and daughter. Probst was about to celebrate… pic.twitter.com/4CYkt02fnZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2023

Probst was pronounced dead at the University Medical Center-Las Vegas.

A bicycle memorial was set up at the scene of the crash to commemorate Probst's life.

Members of the law enforcement community arrived at the scene to memorialize Probst.

A Ghost Bike memorial is now in place in the northwest valley to honor Andreas Probst. The 64-year-old cyclist was killed in a hit and run crash police later deemed intentional. The 17-year-old driver now faces a murder charge. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/CjJRP64qKA — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 8, 2023

The teen in the vehicle used to attack is suspected in other vehicle thefts the same morning, according to KLAS.

The driver is being detained in Las Vegas' Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Review-Journal.

His name hasn't been released because of his status as a minor.

It's unclear if the passenger of the car is facing criminal charges.

