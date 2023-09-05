Higher unemployment worsened by higher immigration

The end of August brought a double-whammy in government reports. Both unemployment and immigration have sharply increased, and that's a terrible combination.

Billionaire globalists are just fine with this news, as reflected in an Axios story claiming that "immigrants are coming to the rescue of desperate employers." The job market is sputtering at a time when illegal border crossings are surging and Biden is allowing a new wave of foreign workers into our country.

More than a million American-born workers were laid off or left their jobs in August, in the sharpest drop since COVID. Meanwhile, many jobs were snatched up by migrants given permission to work here by the Biden administration.

Only a few years ago, President Trump delivered on his pledge to reduce the taking of American jobs by foreign workers, as immigration into the United States declined throughout his presidency. After Obama had allowed a record 1.24 million in net lawful migration to the United States in 2016, Trump got that number down to 376,000 by 2021.

Yet under Biden, net migration shot back up to 1.01 million in 2022. Roughly half of those had official permission to work, as Biden has increased by 335,000 annually the number of permanent green cards and temporary work visas allowing foreigners to grab American jobs.

Other migrants into the U.S. include foreign students attending our universities, like the graduate student from China who was recently charged with murdering his professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Asylum-seekers and refugees are also part of this new wave, and on top of that are the millions of illegal migrants.

The official unemployment rate (among people actively looking for work) rose to 3.8% in August, higher than the 3.5% that was expected. The number of new jobs reported by the government for June and July were adjusted downward by a total of 110,000, in what has become a pattern of revisions decreasing prior to reports.

Yet during this same month of August, a reported 91,000 poor families from Central and South America migrated illegally into our country. This is the most during the entire Biden administration, and the real number is probably higher.

The Associated Press photographed a family of five plus another man strolling casually and illegally on our side of a border wall in Arizona. Biden is doing nothing to apprehend and return the millions of unlawful migrants who will redefine American culture and politics if this is allowed to continue.

Democrat-controlled New York City recklessly became a sanctuary city in defiance of federal laws, and now its mayor is crying for help to deal with merely 100,000 illegals, which is a tiny fraction of the total influx. A few weeks ago Mayor Eric Adams complained that it's costing his city $12 billion to house and feed them for three years.

Hordes of illegals are sleeping on the sidewalks outside of the landmark Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, which closed during COVID and never reopened. The city's shelters have filled to capacity, leaving no room for homeless Americans in need.

The liberal solution, believe it or not, is for Biden to increase the number of work permits for illegals rather than deport them. Biden would declare a national emergency and loot American taxpayers if he were not challenged for reelection by Donald Trump, who is running hard against Biden's open border policies.

Democrat-turned-Independent Kyrsten Sinema, the U.S. senator running for reelection in Arizona, expressed her outrage that Biden gave New York City $100 million in funding to cope with problems that liberals caused by inviting illegals. "The rest of the country is experiencing some elements of it," she conceded, "but we are experiencing the brunt" of the crisis in border state Arizona.

Rather than close the southern border, however, Biden's Department of Homeland Security is starting a "first-of-its-kind national campaign for noncitizens who are work-eligible but have not yet applied for employment authorization." Filling jobs with illegals displaces the 1.2 million Americans who lost their jobs or left the workforce last month.

On the first day of school last month in Ohio an illegal alien, who had been caught and released by the Biden administration, ran an elementary school bus off the road, killing one child and injuring 26 others. Originally from Haiti, he resided in Mexico long enough to obtain a Mexican driver's license, which he gave to Ohio police and was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Like millions of others who illegally crossed our southern border during this Biden administration, the Haitian migrant was given a notice to appear in immigration court, but then freed to roam wherever he wanted in the U.S. In another recent case in northern Virginia, an illegal alien whose visa expired in 2021 was recently arrested for raping a juvenile.

