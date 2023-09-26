Hillary relaunches 'Russian interference' claim for 2024 election!

Hillary Clinton is at it again. In a sit-down interview Sunday with former Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki, the former First Lady warned that Russia's Vladimir Putin could again try to influence the U.S. election in 2024, and tied Putin to "a kind of creeping fascism, almost, of people [in the U.S.] who are really ready to turn over their thinking, their votes, to wannabe dictators."

The "dictator" reference was an apparent shot at Donald Trump, as Clinton disdainfully referenced Russian-election-interference "deniers" in agreeing with MSNBC host Psaki that Democrats need to start talking about Kremlin subversion of America's next presidential election.

One conservative Republican, "Proud Elephant," responded on X: "She's really STILL pushing this lie?!"

WATCH: Hillary Clinton tells Jen Psaki that Vladimir Putin might be trying to interfere in the 2024 election the same way that he did in the 2016 election. She’s really STILL pushing this lie? 🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/LQ9lTuhJDb — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) September 24, 2023

The following exchange ensued:

Psaki: "Vladimir Putin ... has intervened in our election in the past, as you experienced firsthand. It's not something we talk about a lot. Do you fear that that is something that could be happening for 2024, and do you think we should be talking about it more? Clinton: Clinton: "Well, I think we should be talking about it more because I don't think – despite all the deniers – there's any doubt he [Putin] interfered in our election, or that he has interfered in many ways in the internal affairs in other countries. ... So that is his opus .. – his opus operandi [sic], in the sense that he hates democracy, he particularly hates the West, and he especially hates us...."

“I fear that the Russians have proved themselves to be quite adept at interfering and if he has a chance, he’ll do it again.”@HillaryClinton on Putin’s potential election interference in 2024 pic.twitter.com/wW5FXBvF4J — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 24, 2023

Clinton went on to say that Putin is good at "damaging and dividing us internally," in part because he "has a lot of apologists and enablers in our own country." She described Putin's despotic behavior including his "barbaric invasion of Ukraine" and said, "Part of the reason he worked so hard against me is because he didn't think that he wanted me in the White House."

Clinton drew a not-so-subtle comparison between Putin's authoritarianism and Trump and his MAGA supporters, saying that Putin's brand of brutal tyranny "is part of the alternative we have to reject in this [America's upcoming] election."

"We have to reject authoritarianism. We have to reject a kind of creeping fascism, almost, of people who are really ready to turn over their thinking, their votes, to wannabe dictators. And we can't allow that to proceed."

"And I fear that the Russians have proved themselves quite adept at interfering and if he [Putin] has a chance, he'll do it again," she said.

Jen Psaki asked Hillary Clinton to please repeat that Putin stole the 2016 election from her, but I had to laugh when she denounced Putin's "opus operandi." It's "modus," oh learned one. pic.twitter.com/ToHUvJrP9v — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 25, 2023

'No there, there' in Biden impeachment probe?

Ironically, in another part of the MSNBC interview (see video below), Clinton accuses Trump of engaging in "what psychologists call projection" – precisely what so many on the Right and have said she practices with her wild-yet-false charges against Trump, e.g., that he was effectively a Russian stooge.

In other words, Clinton in the eyes of her critics has engaged in projection by charging Trump with projecting.

Regarding the GOP's impeachment inquiry against Biden, Clinton said, "There's no there, there. In fact, it seems they know there's no there, there. And sadly the Speaker of the House is too weak to stand up against ... the most rabid bloc of his members, who don't care what the truth or the facts are. They just want to ... grandstand and cause President Biden problems."

At minimum, this statement demonstrates chutzpah and a lack of self-awareness by Clinton as it has now been revealed by two federal investigations that she was the force behind the infamous, scurrilous "Steele dossier" that was filled with now-proven falsehoods against Donald Trump. Moreover, the lies reportedly were created by a Russian-born FBI paid informant, Igor Danchenko, who spread political gossip he heard at bars as anti-Trump "intelligence."

As Wall Street Journal columnist Holman Jenkins, Jr., put it in May, "unless you’re a coward like 90% of the media and 100% of the foreign-policy class in Washington, you realize now the furor that consumed the country for three years did not originate with Donald Trump or even Russia, but with a Clinton-sponsored hoax."

The Steele "dossier," eagerly regurgitated by left-biased anti-Trump media, gave birth to what Republicans now refer to as the "Russia hoax" investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which saddled the Trump administration for three years.

"Sadly, the Speaker of the House is too weak to stand up against the most rabid block of his members who don’t care what the truth or the facts are… They want a political problem that they can try to use for their own benefit.” @HillaryClinton on GOP's impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/vQCwbE8ICG — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 24, 2023

As USA Today columnist Ingrid Jacques wrote in May, special counsel investigating the "Russia hoax" John Durham "also called out the role of the (now-discredited) Steele dossier, the opposition research gathered for the Hillary Clinton campaign that was in turn given to the FBI. Durham said the dossier was 'unvetted and unverified,' yet was used as justification for surveillance."

“Indeed, based on the evidence gathered in multiple exhaustive and costly federal investigations of these matters, including the instant investigation, neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," the Durham report stated.

Clinton also accused the Republicans of not wanting to solve the border crisis but instead prolonging it as a "political problem" to rally their base.

