Homeless now flooding streets of … a small town in Wyoming?

Wyoming has cowboys. And most of Yellowstone National Park. As well as the more spectacular but less known Grand Teton National Park and the perpendicular walls of Devils Tower. It has rolling grass prairies and buffalo.

It has vast expanses of rangeland without even utility poles, pronghorn antelope, ferocious winter blizzards and in Congress, until months ago when she was blown out of her seat in the GOP primary, the virulently anti-Trump Liz Cheney.

And homeless, who are more commonly thought to be found on the streets of Los Angeles, or New York.

But Wyoming has so many that it's a huge problem already.

TRENDING: A dead KGB expert warned us about the likes of AOC

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A report posted online at ZeroHedge confirmed that Casper, Wyoming, with 60,000 residents little more than a town in many states but one of the largest metros in rural Wyoming, "has been overwhelmed with a growing number of homeless people, who have damaged a local hotel that would require millions of dollars to fix and left hundreds of pounds of human feces in the downtown area."

The report said the issues have been raised by Mayor Bruce Knell during an interview with Cowboy State Daily.

The city's homeless now are topping 200.

Are leftist policies responsible for the explosion of homelessness in America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (45 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen. It’s third-world country stuff happening in Casper, Wyoming," the mayor said, "They destroyed everything. It's horrible."

The mayor said a vacant Econo Lodge motel, closed because of flooding, was taken over by homeless who left behind major damage.

The report said the motels rooms showed evidence of trash, towels and bed sheets littering throughout.

The building eventually was condemned and a bank ordered it boarded up to prevent trespass.

Knell described it as "unsafe."

But the homeless also have taken over other abandoned properties, he said, and the crowd's loitering in the downtown area left behind "500 pounds of human feces."

"We know very well we cannot litigate our way or arrest our way out of the problem, but our police need some teeth to start dealing with the squatting," Knell charged. "They’re just causing so many problems."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!