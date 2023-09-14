Too hot for TV: U.S. senator bleeped for reading library's obscene 'youth books'

U.S. senators and parental rights advocates took on the Left's "book banning" narrative head-on at a hearing Tuesday, saying it is simply common sense that parents have the right and duty to keep sexually explicit "children's books" from their kids in taxpayer-funded libraries and schools.

"The 'book ban' narrative is a manufactured crisis to distract from families’ valid concerns about the quality of their children’s education and age-appropriate material in the classroom," testified Nicole Neily, founder and president of Parents Defending Education, at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

One senator at the hearing, John Kennedy, R-La., read graphic portions verbatim from two of the most controversial debated youth books, "All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto" and "Gender Queer." The content was so perverse that Fox News had to bleep out most of Kennedy's words for its daytime show, "Outnumbered."

TRENDING: Biden might send Ukraine yet another weapon it once ruled out

Kennedy sent out an X post, below, of the Fox-bleeped video, under the words: "You can't play this on national television, but radicals want it in our children's schools."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

You can't play this on national television, but radicals want it in our children's schools. pic.twitter.com/jSi20JH3Yw — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 13, 2023

"If you take away one thing from this hearing, know this: families’ concerns about books in schools is not 'book banning,'" Neily told the committee. Parents Defending Education describes itself as a "membership association that gives parents the knowledge and tools they need to be effective advocates for their children’s education.

Are America's children being sexually groomed into perversion by books available in their libraries? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (93 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

"As a society, we don’t put 'Playboy' in kindergartens; this isn’t considered a 'book ban,' but merely common sense," Neily said in her statement. "Yet now when families ask to simply know what their children have access to – or may wish to put guard rails on accessing specific material for children of certain ages – they are pilloried in the public square."

"Such public flagellation is intended ... to send a message to any other parent with similar reservations: speak up, and the mob will come for you, too," she said.

Citing the hyberbole of media and "progressives" pushing the incendiary "book ban" narrative to demonize and belittle parents concerned about graphic and deviance-promoting material (e.g., gender ideology), Neily said that in they eyes of left-leaning critics "merely suggesting that graphic novels which detail sexual poses not be made available to elementary-aged students is tantamount to endorsing a totalitarian regime."

Among the examples of leftist overreaction she cited were:

a Guardian newspaper column accusing the GOP of taking actions against "critical race theory" in schools of "fascism" ("It is clear that the chief agenda of the GOP is to advance a set of speech laws that criminalize discussion in schools of anything but the white heterosexual majority’s perspective"); and

Maryland's Democrat governor, Wes Moore, who in a June MSNBC interview with host and former Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki, "claimed that 'book bans' are equivalent to 'castrating' children."

Neily cited research by Heritage Foundation's Dr. Jay Greene exposing the Left's false use of statistics to advance its "book ban" smear against parents and conservatives.

Greene's paper, co-authored with Madison Marino and titled, "Are School Libraries Banning Thousands of Books? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Trust the Left’s Narrative," states: "Works like 'Gender Queer,' 'Flamer,' 'Lawn Boy,' 'Fun Home,' and 'It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health' either contain images of people engaged in sex acts or graphic descriptions of those acts."

"People who don’t want these books available to children in school libraries aren’t book banners. And people unwilling to defer to the unilateral authority of teachers and librarians to decide what children should have access to without democratic oversight or parental input are not fascists," the authors write.

Lee calls ALA lawyer for deceptive reframe

At the hearing, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, played a video clip of Deborah Caldwell-Stone, legal counsel for the American Library Association, advancing a leftist reframe to counter opposition to sexual graphic and deviant books being made available to children.

Caldwell-Stone said in the clip: "But ultimately we found that the thing that needs to happen most, and it needs to happen before these [conservative] bills are introduced, is sustained messaging ... that reframes this issue ... that takes it away from the idea that these [books] are inappropriate for minors or sexually inappropriate from minors, and promotes them as diverse materials and programming that are about inclusion, fairness and protection of everybody's right to see themselves and their families reflected in the books in the public library."

Reacting to her words, Lee said: "I think what we saw here ... is someone saying the quiet part out loud, acknowledging ... the goal is to sexualize children, to provide miners with sexually explicit material and then hide this content from the parents. [They] hide it by changing the messaging, avoiding the heat by saying: ... [Star Wars reference:] 'No, these are not the droids you're looking for' ... This is not about sexually explicit content. This is about equality, this is about justice. This is about what's right and wrong and has nothing to do with sex."

"Well, of course that's what someone would do if they were grooming your child, if someone were trying to sexualize your child," Lee said. "And make no mistake that is what's happening."

Lee sent out a post on X Tuesday with the message: "Shame on those who want to groom children."

Shame on those who want to groom children. pic.twitter.com/W1dCRpBG5N — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 12, 2023

Florida's new law turns tables on graphic school books

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill, HB 1069, into law that turns the sexually graphic nature of books aimed at school-aged children against them – essentially saying that if a book in circulation is too explicit to be quoted at a board meeting, it's too explicit to be available to kids.

Fox News reported Aug. 31: "A Florida school board voted unanimously to remove several dozen books from school shelves after concerned citizens read graphic excerpts from the hotly debated novels."

It continues: "The board decided to remove the books in question because of a rule signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May that states parents 'shall have the right to read passages from any material that is subject to an objection.'"

Under the new law, "if a school board denies parents the right to read passages considered 'pornographic' or 'harmful to minors,' the school district must discontinue the use of such materials," Fox reported.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.



As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!