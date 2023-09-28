House GOP starts review of evidence of Biden corruption

GOP members of the U.S. House on Thursday began their process of laying out the evidence for the American public of corruption in the Biden presidency. Or vice-presidency, as some of the actions date back to when he was No. 2 in Barack Obama's administration.

The House officially opened an impeachment inquiry, a process not intended to result in an impeachment, but to produce impeachment charges if the evidence supports those.

Some already appeared to be convinced.

"It's a tale as old as time. A politician takes action that makes money for his family, and then he tries to conceal it," explained Rep. Jim Jordan.

He listed the facts that Hunter Biden was put on the board of Burisma and paid "a lot" even without qualifications, that company's executives wanted Hunter to protect them from pressure from a prosecutor, and Joe Biden went to Ukraine and the prosecutor was fired.

WATCH IN FULL: Chairman @Jim_Jordan's opening statement in the Biden impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/WiODUw60Oa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2023

Rep. James Comer confirmed that Joe Biden lied "at least 10 times."

Biden "lied to the American people that he never spoke to his family about their business dealings. He lied by telling the American people that there was an absolute wall between his official government duties and his personal life. Let's be clear: There was no wall."

🚨 🚨 🚨 “At least ten times, Joe Biden lied to the American people that he never spoke to his family about their business dealings. “He lied by telling the American people that there was an “absolute wall” between his official government duties and his personal life. “Let’s… pic.twitter.com/X4FUPTSfV8 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 28, 2023

🚨NEW: Chairman Jason Smith's opening statement for President Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry. "Yesterday, the Ways and Means Committee released new documents showing President Biden was not just aware of his son's business dealings, but he was connected to them. And a newly… pic.twitter.com/8sJxKzj4at — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 28, 2023

And Rep. Jason Smith noted that evidence now shows Joe Biden "was not just aware of his son's business dealings, but he was connected to them."

He noted, "Evidence provided shows Hunter Biden using his father's position to gain favor with billionaire Miguel Alemán including having Joe Biden host them at the White House in February of 2014 at the vice president's residence alongside Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim in November of 2015. And then, in 2016, he used Air Force Two to shuttle Hunter Biden and his business associate to Mexico City. Whether it was lunches, phone calls, White House meetings, or official foreign trips, Hunter Biden cashed in by arranging access to Joe Biden, the family brand. The Biden family and their associates received millions in payments from foreign sources, including from Russia, China, Ukraine, and Romania. In one email, Hunter Biden even bragged that he cut a deal for 10 million from just one company for 'introductions alone.' And yet the DOJ wanted to keep the spotlight as far from Joe Biden as possible. One of the items we released yesterday was an IRS interview with James Biden, the president's brother, in September of 2022. The agency was barred in the interview from asking him about Joe Biden, and about whether Joe Biden was involved in Hunter Biden's deal with a Chinese energy company. And when Hunter Biden had his tax liability of over 2 million, mysteriously paid for by a Democrat Party donor named Kevin Morris, who we barely knew, something IRS investigators saw as a possible campaign finance violation. Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf said she did not want any of the agents to look into the allegation..."

