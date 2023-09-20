Hundreds to 'March for Martyrs' in D.C. in 'solidarity with persecuted Christians'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Mary Margaret Olohan

The Daily Signal

Hundreds are expected to join the “March for the Martyrs” in Washington, D.C., next week as they peacefully march in solidarity with persecuted Christians around the world.

On Sept. 30, the nonprofit organization For the Martyrs will host its annual march to raise awareness about increasing persecution of Christians across the globe. The 2023 march will particularly highlight the plight of Christians in Nigeria, Iran, and Armenia.

TRENDING: Is Google guilty of being too popular with consumers?

“The March for the Martyrs is more than an event,” For the Martyrs CEO and founder Gia Chacon, 26, said in a statement, “it’s a declaration that we will not turn a blind eye to the suffering of our brothers and sisters in faith.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“This march serves as a tangible way to stand in solidarity with persecuted Christians—to raise our voices where theirs have been silenced,” added Chacon, who founded the organization when she was 23 years old. “We invite you to join us in Washington, D.C., on September 30th and take a stand for religious freedom and human dignity.”

It is DANGEROUS to be a Christian in over 50 countries around the world. Still, the persecuted Church is standing strong. Stand with them at March for the Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/xjuUfcsp6M — Gia Chacón (@genuinelygia_) September 5, 2023

Are most U.S. media suppressing coverage of the persecution of Christians? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Chacon told The Daily Signal that they expect around 500 attendees.

The March for the Martyrs will begin at 3 p.m. at Freedom Plaza in the nation’s capital and will conclude with a Night of Prayer for the Persecuted, at which attendees will hear from both survivors of persecution and advocates, including Marziyeh Amirizadeh, a survivor of persecution of Christians in Iran, and Robert Avetsiyan, an official with the Armenian government, representing the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, where Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched an “anti-terrorist operation” against an Armenian enclave.

Chacon and her organization say that persecution of Christians is often overlooked and ignored by the mainstream media, though the number of those persecuted globally for their faith continues to rise.

According to the anti-persecution group Open Doors U.S., 360 million Christians were persecuted or discriminated against for their faith last year, while 5,259 Christians were abducted, 5,621 Christians were killed for their faith, and 2,110 churches and Christian buildings were attacked in the past year.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!