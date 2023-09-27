Hunter sold Biden 'brand' in 23 countries, documents show

A committee in the U.S. House has released investigative documents that show Hunter Biden sold the Biden "brand," understood to be access to his father as vice president and then president, in 23 nations.

And those documents also suggest that there were concerted efforts to impact American foreign policy in connection with those sales.

Rep. Jason Smith, of the House Ways and Means Committee, announced at a news conference the committee voted to release a vast new store of evidence regarding what appears to be developing as a Biden family-wide influence-peddling operation that netted members $20 million or more.

Smith said the details, from whistleblowers, has not yet been contradicted by any evidence that has been revealed.



"It is clear that then-vice president Joe Biden's political power and influence was 'the brand' that Hunter Biden was selling all over the world," he said, deals that involved efforts to "sway U.S. policy decisions."

Smith confirmed the existence of evidence linking the global influence peddling scheme to Joe Biden and "official U.S. government activity."

Smith's announcement also widened the massive scandal, when he explained that Hunter Biden apparently was a "door opener" for others in government, including now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Further, there are multiple indications that the Department of Justice took active steps to "impede" any part of any investigation that could lead to Joe Biden, including orders from a U.S. attorney to investigators to "remove all mentions of 'political figure one.'"

According to a report at The Gateway Pundit, among the documents released was a 2017 WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a business associate that he was not willing to "sign over my family’s brand," or give the individual "the keys to my family’s only asset."

Chairman Smith added, “That asset could only be one person: Joe Biden.”

"There was in fact a connection between Hunter Biden's global influence peddling, Joe Biden, and official U.S. government activity." @RepJasonSmith of the House Ways and Means Committee lays out the new evidence in the investigation into the Biden family. pic.twitter.com/qeYLze1xJf — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 27, 2023

