Husband suspects wife of poisoning his coffee, so he sets up hidden cameras

(THE BLAZE) – An Arizona man was shocked to find out that his wife was allegedly putting bleach into his daily coffee after he set up secret cameras to observe her behavior.

The unidentified U.S. airman from Tucson began to wonder why his coffee was tasting weird, so he tested the water in the coffee pot with pool chemical testing strips. It tested positive for chlorine, despite the tap water testing negative. That's when he decided to investigate further.

He initially set up one camera that caught her putting something into the coffee maker, but when he went to police, they said it was unclear what she was putting into the water reservoir.

