Iconic '90s supermodel reveals secret battle: 'I have one foot in the grave'

(FOX NEWS) -- It was only last year when supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed she had secluded herself from the public for half a decade due to deformities she says were caused by CoolSculpting, an FDA-approved procedure known to freeze fat.

Now, the Canadian beauty is disclosing that she has privately battled two bouts of cancer within the past five years, admitting her prognosis is not as encouraging as she had hoped. Although her post-cancer team says her health is good, Evangelista shares she has a "horrible Oncotype score," a number that reflects the likelihood cancer will return.

"I know I have one foot in the grave, but I'm totally in celebration mode," Evangelista told the WSJ Magazine.

