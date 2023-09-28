A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Ignore your professors,' Jordan Peterson tells Buckley Institute crowd

'There [are] great books. Read them'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2023 at 1:20pm
Conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson



(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “How do you have the adventure of your life?” Canadian psychologist and professor emeritus Jordan Peterson said Wednesday evening in a keynote address at New York’s Plaza Hotel. “Tell the truth,” Peterson said.

“And then…it’s so bloody interesting and engaging and exciting that it justifies the misery of your existence,” he stated.

“What I can tell you: there’s great books,” Peterson said. “Read them. Ignore your professors.”

Read the full story ›

