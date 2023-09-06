'Impartial jury'? Huge percentage of D.C. residents say they'd find Trump guilty

A new poll of Washington, D.C. residents finds than an overwhelming majority, 64%, would vote to find Trump guilty in his upcoming March trial over subverting the 2020 election, while only 8% would find him innocent.

Twenty-eight percent of the 500 people polled were unsure, according to the Emerson College Polling survey conducted Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

Ominous as it is for Trump's chances of getting a fair trial, the Emerson poll understates the extreme pro-Democrat political bias in the district, with Joe Biden getting 93% of the 2020 vote.

Fair trial....this goes the right along with the communist take over of our nation. Banana republic.... https://t.co/e9K0Y9DvJv — T G (@TG9707129780438) September 6, 2023

Women in the D.C. poll were far more likely to find Trump guilty than men, according to the survey firm's executive director, Spencer Kimball: "Perception of Trump’s guilt varies by gender: 75% of women would vote to find Trump guilty compared to 54% of men. Men are more likely to find the former president innocent at 12%, compared to 4% of women."

The poll found that D.C. residents are "split on whether or not they would want to serve on the jury of Donald Trump: 55% would want to serve on the jury, while 45% would rather not serve on the jury."

The Emerson survey had even more bad news for Trump and his shot at actual justice in his trial overseen by a leftist, Obama-appointed judge, Tanya Chutkan: "It appears that those who are more impartial about the trial are less likely to want to serve on the jury," Kimball said in a release. "Those who want to serve find Trump guilty rather than innocent 68% to 9% with 23% unsure, while those who don’t want to serve think Trump is guilty 60% to 6%, with 34% unsure."

There is no such thing as a jury of your peers, if you are not a Democrat in Washington DC: Nearly 2/3 of D.C. residents would convict Trump in election case: poll https://t.co/lijZP8Ib4q via @JustTheNews — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) September 6, 2023

D.C. way out of step with rest of nation

A Jan. 12, 2023 Gallup poll found Americans' party preferences evenly divided, with Republicans taking a slight lead: "45% identified as or leaned Republican; 44% identified as or leaned Democratic."

The poll reflected gains for the GOP, as "Democrats had at least a three-point edge each year from 2012 to 2021" in party affiliation, according to Gallup.

Compare that parity to the near one-party Democrat dominance in D.C., as gauged by the most recent presidential election: Joe Biden won 93% of the votes cast for president in 2020 (317,000), with Trump getting a mere 5.4% (18,586).

Interesting new Emerson poll (no fan of Trump): Found that 2/3 of DC Jurors were hopelessly biased against Trump. Yeah, fair trials for all those Patriot Day J6 people. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 6, 2023

"There is no such thing as a jury of your peers, if you are not a Democrat in Washington, D.C.," posted Bryan Beatty on X Wednesday, reacting to the new poll.

"Fair trial ... this goes ... right along with the communist take over of our nation. Banana republic," said TG on X the same day.

Conservative author and retired historian Larry Schweikart echoed a sentiment of many conservatives when he cited the implications of DC's uber-biased demographics for defendants in the J6 trials in D.C., in his own X post Wednesday: "Yeah, fair trials for all those Patriot Day J6 people."

