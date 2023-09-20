Impeachment for the wrong reasons

By Cliff Kincaid

Will Biden be impeached for the right reasons? Or will the “impeachment inquiry” divert our attention from the issue of whether America can survive under Biden? We don’t have time to waste, and the issue goes far beyond several million dollars to Hunter and the Big Guy.

Consider that, on the anniversary of 9/11, Biden gave a terrorist regime $6 billion, while his own Iran envoy, the lead negotiator on Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear deal, is on leave over questions surrounding the suspension of his security clearance.

If you want to talk about the influence of bribes, attorney Larry Klayman of Freedom Watch has made the point that payback was involved in Biden delaying shooting down the spy balloon allowing the Chinese Communists to conduct surveillance on U.S. nuclear missile sites. Klayman concludes the delay was payback for the millions of dollars of bribes he took that were laundered through his son Hunter.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk appear to back Russell Brand amid rape claims

This is the real issue – America’s survival. When the U.S. government compromises our national security for money, and in fact gives our enemies billions of dollars, the issue goes beyond impeachment to treason.

President Trump had ordered the assassination of Iranian general and top terrorist leader Qassem Suleimani. Suleimani headed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization responsible for producing many of our wounded warriors from Middle East conflicts.

A State Department fact sheet issued in April 2019 gave a more detailed account of the deaths attributed to this organization. It said, “The Iranian regime is responsible for the deaths of at least 603 American service members in Iraq since 2003. This accounts for 17% of all deaths of U.S. personnel in Iraq from 2003 to 2011, and is in addition to the many thousands of Iraqis killed by the IRGC’s proxies.”

Trump killed an anti-American terrorist leader, while Biden pays off the sponsors of that terrorism.

Tragically, with the history of intelligence failures, including 9/11, we must accept the possibility that the Chinese or Iranian regime will hit America with nuclear weapons and that the intelligence agencies will fail to protect our people, and that the media will then blame Trump.

Look at what is already happening on American soil. Look at the spectacle of a convicted murderer, Danelo Cavalcante, on the run for about two weeks after he escaped from a prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The pundits on Wednesday after his capture are calling for his deportation. That only means he could be sent to a foreign country and then sneak his way back into the United States through Biden’s open border.

At home and abroad, the Obama/Biden Administration opens the door to America’s enemies.

Yet, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s letter of a “formal impeachment inquiry” listed five grounds justifying the inquiry, none of which involve treasonous activity relating to Chinese surveillance of American nuclear sites or the appeasement of Iran.

On Fox News recently, a former FBI official named Nicole Parker called the capture of the killer a “victorious day for law enforcement.” This is typical of what happens when government fails the American people and then tries to clear up the mess they left. They pat each other on the back.

Law enforcement can’t even keep a killer locked up. A photo op was staged with the captured killer.

At the Wednesday morning news conference, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro hailed the “excellence in law enforcement” that finally caught him.

Similarly, the FBI closed the book on the post-9/11 anthrax attacks by blaming an American scientist who took his own life under pressure from authorities, when the evidence indicated a foreign al-Qaeda connection to the case. The case is still unsolved 22 years later.

In the case of the illegal alien murderer on the loose and finally captured, only one prison guard who missed the escape has been fired.

Dogs, drones, and helicopters were used to find the killer, who had obtained a firearm.

Associated Press reported that Cavalcante “eluded hundreds of law enforcement personnel, including tracking dogs, tactical teams in full combat gear, and police on horseback and in helicopters southwest of Philadelphia.” The ranks of searchers swelled to around 400 personnel.

The captured killer is being sent to another “correctional institution,” presumably some place other than the Chester County Prison, from which he escaped.

Even Border Patrol was used to track and find the killer in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, other “dangerous individuals” are coming across the border on a regular basis. Some of them are on a terrorist watch list.

But this isn’t an issue in the impeachment inquiry.

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!