Invasion of illegals still growing: When will it break us?

While Americans have been concerned about the tragedies on Maui as well as the threats from Canadian wildfires, there is an ongoing invasion of this country at our southern border. It continues daily while mainstream media tend to downplay or ignore it, and the man who is president does the same. It seems to me it's a case of political correctness taken to an extreme.

New York City is screaming that it has been invaded by more than 100,000 illegals, many who've been sent there by the states of Florida and Texas. Not only does the city have to deal with the pure numbers but the details of where to house them, how to feed them and how to take care of them. New York City wants Washington to help.

An important aspect of this is that the number of crossings increase daily. In fact, the latest figures from the government, as reported in The Washington Post, is that they are at an all-time high – 91,000 in August alone.

The figures show that border apprehensions have increased more than 30% in the last two months, and the majority of crossers are, in fact, families with children. This is despite efforts by the sdministration to slow such traffic.

The Border Patrol sees this situation firsthand. The agency reports it made more than 177,000 arrests along the border in August, a number that is up from 132,652 in July and 99,539 in June.

What most Americans don't realize is that most of these migrants (which are family groups) are quicky released and, as a result, are allowed to live and work in the States while any legal claims they might have for residency are pending.

According to federal data, since those claims take a long time to resolve and rarely end up with deportation, the result is that those people end up being virtually permanent residents of our country – illegal, but essentially permanent.

During the Trump administration, there were efforts to reduce the number of illegal crossings by expanding the "Remain in Mexico" program, which sent the crossers back to Mexico to wait while U.S. courts handled their claims. During the pandemic alone, more than 3 million expulsions from the U.S. took place.

But then, Biden eliminated the three detention centers and instituted a new policy that essentially allows tens of thousands of illegals to come here monthly. With the system he set up, the total number of illegals encountered by the Border Patrol in August was abut 230,000, the highest one-month total for the entire year.

The administration has set up another program for people from countries other than Mexico – roughly 30,000 monthly from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. They can live and work here for two years if they pass background checks.

But along with those, the Border Patrol reports that there are major increases in people coming from Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Peru and a whole variety of nations from Asia and Africa. The majority of those are family groups. Because of the severe summer heat, the arrival of those thousands of parents and children presents a humanitarian, linguistic and logistical challenge for authorities.

Regardless of the various programs set up to control the movement of these people, it appears that the whole situation is out of control because of the sheer numbers – not to mention, the fact that people are coming here from countries across the world.

What will that mean for the future of America? Who knows. But from my vantage point, it doesn't look good.

