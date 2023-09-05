Investigation demanded over Democrat senator's $155,000 payday

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Georgia Democrat who's been involved in a scandal over his church evicting residents from a government-subsidized housing complex it owns, now has another apparent ethics breach to face.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust is insisting that the Senate Select Committee on Ethics "immediately investigate" Warnock for his $155,000 payday in 2022 from the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where he apparently still is a part-time pastor.

The Washington Examiner reports the problem is that the Senate has a $30,000 limit on outside income for senators.

And while Warnock claimed that the additional cash windfall was for "deferred compensation" for services before he became a senator, that is recorded nowhere.

TRENDING: Starvation: The invisible genocide weapon

Not in his financial disclosures, not in the church records.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report said Warnock "may have flouted federal law" with the income.

The Examiner confirmed he didn't list it as an asset in 2021 or in the church's 2021 financial records.

Is Sen. Raphael Warnock corrupt? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"The fact that neither Senator Warnock nor his employer reportedly disclosed the 'deferred compensation' agreement prior to it being paid in 2022 indicates that it was likely not actually deferred compensation earned before Warnock became a senator," the foundation's Kendra Arnold explained in the complaint about Warnock.

"Nevertheless, even if the parties entered into a deferred compensation agreement before he was a senator, it should have been disclosed before it was," Arnold said. "When the facts presented so clearly indicate a violation has occurred, it is incumbent on the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate, inform the public to maintain citizen confidence, and hold the senator responsible for violations should they be found."

The report explained Warnock has been employed by the church since 2005 and apparent still is employed there, even while being a senator. Earlier, he reported taking in $120,000 from the church, with $89,000 purportedly a nontaxable "parsonage allowance" which he used for his $1 million Atlanta home.

Federal rules require that senators and candidates report all "deferred compensation."

FACT reported the fines for violating the rules could be up to $50,000 in fines or a year in prison.

Arnold, in an interview with the Washington Examiner, explained, "Either Sen. Warnock and his church had a deferred compensation agreement that both have conspicuously failed to report the existence of for years, or he received outside income of over four times the legal limit."

The scandal at the church itself involves its decision to evict residents from a church-owned housing complex, sometimes over no more than a few hundred dollars in back rent, after claiming no one was being evicted there.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!