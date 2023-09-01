Iranian weightlifter banned for life after shaking hands with Israeli opponent

(FOX NEWS) – An Iranian weightlifter has been banned from the sport for life after he was seen shaking hands with an Israeli competitor.

Mostafa Rajaei took a photo with Maksim Svirsky at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Poland. Noted by the New York Post, Iran does not recognize Israel, and it disallows all contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes.

"The weightlifting federation bans athlete Mostafa Rajaei for life from entering all sports facilities in the country and dismisses the head of the delegation for the competition, Hamid Salehinia," the Iran Weightlifting Federation announced.

