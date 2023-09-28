A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ivy-league university to fund students' budding drag careers

1st 6 students to attend 'drag university' will receive scholarships

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2023 at 1:24pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A new “Drag University” program launched at Princeton University will train students in the “artform.”

The program is offered through the school’s Gender + Sexuality Resource Center and is open to all undergraduate and graduate students interested in the world of drag, according to the center’s Instagram page.

Throughout the 2023-24 school year, enrolled participants will cover an array of topics, including the history of drag, “Sewing 101,” choreography, face painting, photoshoots and other topics, according to the program’s registration form.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







